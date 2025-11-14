Man shot dead in New York after he threatened to shoot up a hospital

A man was killed in a police shootout in New York City after he reportedly pointed his weapons at a man in an apartment building elevator and a deli worker and threatened to shoot up a hospital. The man then moved to a deli nearby, where he pointed the gun at a worker behind the counter and told him to dial 911, claiming that he was going to shoot up a hospital.(Reutes/Representational Image)

The man was in an elevator in a residential building in Manhattan's Upper East Side around 7 pm when he suddenly took out a firearm and pointed it at another person, Associated Press reported, citing police officials. The man then moved to a deli nearby, where he pointed the gun at a worker behind the counter and told him to dial 911, claiming that he was going to shoot up a hospital.

Following this, the man briefly entered Mount Sinai Medical Centre before leaving and placing a firearm on the ground. He then went inside, where he told a police officer, working as a paid security guard, that he had a gun.

When the New York Police Department arrived at the scene, they tried to escort him out, but struggled. Meanwhile, the man retrieved his gun, and the officer called for backup, police said. Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera told AP that the man then walked down the street and encountered police officers in vehicles.

Rivera said the man immediately fired his gun at the officers when they got out of their vehicles. The officers returned fire and hit him, he said. After hitting the man, the police took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Talking about the experience of the incident, Rivera said, “Every day, our officers put on their uniforms and they encounter dangerous situations across this city." He also noted that this was a different kind of danger as the man went to a deli and hospital with a gun and opened fire directly at the NYPD.

