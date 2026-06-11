Coors Light's giant FIFA World Cup-themed Tallerboy beer cans turn heads

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off this week, Coors Light has unveiled a new limited-edition product that might be the ultimate watch party accessory.

What is the Coors Light Tallerboy?

Coors Light's new Tallerboy canister holds three full cans and goes on sale in limited drops this June.(Getty Images via AFP)

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The beer brand debuted the Tallerboy on Tuesday, June 9, it is a taller-than-a-tallboy canister designed to hold and chill three full Coors Light cans at once, according to USA Today. It is the latest part of Coors Light's soccer campaign ahead of the World Cup.

Earlier this summer, the brand also launched “The Cooors Call,” a campaign featuring legendary Argentine soccer announcer Andres Cantor and his iconic “GOOOOAL” cheer.

“The Tallerboy is everything 'The Cooors Call' stands for, brought to life in physical form,” said Matt Carpenter, vice president of marketing at Coors Light, in a news release.

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{{^usCountry}} The Tallerboy is available exclusively at shop.coorslight.com for $30 which is dropping on June 11 and again on June 18 while supplies last. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Tallerboy is available exclusively at shop.coorslight.com for $30 which is dropping on June 11 and again on June 18 while supplies last. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Why Altitude TV cut Chris Marlowe and Scott Hastings amid Nuggets broadcast overhaul Miller lite also getting in on the action {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Why Altitude TV cut Chris Marlowe and Scott Hastings amid Nuggets broadcast overhaul Miller lite also getting in on the action {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Coors Light is not the only Molson Coors brand celebrating the World Cup. Miller Lite recently launched the Miller Time MVP Matchball, a soccer ball about 50% larger than a standard one that holds up to 12 Miller Lite cans and it comes with a display stand and is also reloadable, per USA Today. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coors Light is not the only Molson Coors brand celebrating the World Cup. Miller Lite recently launched the Miller Time MVP Matchball, a soccer ball about 50% larger than a standard one that holds up to 12 Miller Lite cans and it comes with a display stand and is also reloadable, per USA Today. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The limited-edition ball was priced at $19.75, reflecting the year Miller Lite was created, 1975. It was made available through multiple online drops starting May 20 and again on June 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The limited-edition ball was priced at $19.75, reflecting the year Miller Lite was created, 1975. It was made available through multiple online drops starting May 20 and again on June 3. {{/usCountry}}

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“This summer is a massive moment for soccer and beer fans alike,” said Courtney Benedict, vice president of marketing for the Miller Lite brand family, in a news release. “As America's Original Light Beer, Miller Lite was made for moments like this. The Matchball is our way of celebrating and rewarding the fans who bring the traditions and unmatched energy to every watch party… and a soccer ball that fits a 12 pack? That's just fun!”

Also Read: Who is Karley Swindel? Was Dallas Cowboys cheerleader cut from the squad? Details

When does the World Cup start?

The tournament is already underway. The first matches kicked off on Thursday, June 11, with Mexico vs South Africa at Mexico City Stadium and South Korea vs Czechia at Estadio Guadalajara. The US takes on Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday, June 12.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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