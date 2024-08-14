Cops enforce Tim Walz’s curfew in Minneapolis by hitting people with paintballs in 2020 video: 'That's a dictatorship'

A horrifying video that has surfaced shows several riot cops enforcing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s curfew order in a Minneapolis neighbourhood, peppering residents with paintballs. The residents being hit are seen simply standing in their front doorways or on their porches. Cops enforced Tim Walz’s curfew in Minneapolis by peppering residents with paintballs in 2020 (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The clip has surfaced only recently, but the incident took place on May 30, 2020. The video was captured by resident Tanya Kersson just outside her home. A tan Humvee can be seen slowly rolling down a quiet street in the Whittier neighbourhood, with at least 25 heavily armoured cops following.

“Look at this, they just keep coming–,” Kersson says before being cut off by officers barking orders.

“Go home! Get inside! Get in your house now, let’s go!” the officers.

As Kersson continues filming, one officer can be heard saying, “Light ’em up!” The cops then start firing paintballs at the woman and her guests, with the muzzle of the gun visible.

“Get in! Get in! Get in! Get in! Get in!” the resident screamed to her friends.

The incident took place days after Walz issued an executive order imposing an 8 pm curfew for Minneapolis and St. Paul residents in an attempt to tackle riots that followed George Floyd’s murder. “Since May 29, 2020, when I first issued a nighttime curfew, over 400 individuals have been arrested, with over 250 individuals arrested after the 8:00 pm curfew on May 31, 2020,” Walz wrote in the June 1 extension of the original order, according to New York Post.

“Because much of the destruction and violence has taken place under the cover of darkness, we must continue a temporary nighttime curfew in coordination with the Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul,” he added.

‘This alone should turn people away from their ticket’

Many shocked X users commented on the above video, with one saying, “Wow, what an idiot! You're on your own property not bothering anyone. That's a dictatorship.” “So, they went through neighborhoods where families were to intimidate and shoot people on their front doorsteps, but allowed the rioters to riot with zero repercussions for days? Walz sounds like a pretty peaceful and decent guy,” one sarcastic user wrote, while another said, “Glimpse of the what a police state would look like under Kamala Harris & Tim Walz…that’s called communism, folks. Be afraid.”

“Given Harris' record as AG, this is the most scary ticket we've ever seen,” one user said, while another wrote, “It was about power. Not your safety! This alone should turn people away from their ticket!” “How disgusting! These officers should be ashamed of themselves! They serve their Evil Government and Not the citizens!” wrote one user.