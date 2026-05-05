Perth , The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated and brought into focus the ongoing disproportionate burden on mothers when it comes to household logistics, child care and financial inequity. It also revealed just how deeply embedded and structurally reinforced that burden is.

COVID-19 pandemic exposed load mothers carry — burden that’s still being ignored today

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When labour that had previously been a shared social responsibility shifted into individual households, the load fell mainly to women. But perhaps even more important is that the true impact of this burden was invisible - even to women themselves.

Data over three years, from 2020 to 2023 - the height of the pandemic - laid bare the reality of a poorly scaffolded social structure. What had been seen as informal or "natural" for women to take on was, in fact, an uneven distribution of labour and responsibility.

That reality has clear economic effects. Canadian women earn approximately 69 per cent of the average salary of men. Mothers' salaries also decrease by 49 per cent in the year after a child is born and 34 per cent 10 years later, while fathers' salaries are largely unaffected.

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{{^usCountry}} This disparity - often referred to as the motherhood gap or child penalty - increases over time, crosses generations and is rooted in how societies value and distribute care work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This disparity - often referred to as the motherhood gap or child penalty - increases over time, crosses generations and is rooted in how societies value and distribute care work. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Studying families during COVID-19 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Studying families during COVID-19 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Even before the pandemic, women were often responsible for the majority of housework and child care. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even before the pandemic, women were often responsible for the majority of housework and child care. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This was the status quo when COVID-19 arrived, as social isolation regulations increased family mental-health concerns while simultaneously decreasing social support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was the status quo when COVID-19 arrived, as social isolation regulations increased family mental-health concerns while simultaneously decreasing social support. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Between January 2021 and August 2023, qualitative data were collected through semi-structured interviews and focus groups that included 113 people - social work students and professionals from King's University College at Western University's School of Social Work and the local school board - to examine the impact of COVID-19 on families who participated in the first three years of our Support and Aid to Families Electronically program. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Between January 2021 and August 2023, qualitative data were collected through semi-structured interviews and focus groups that included 113 people - social work students and professionals from King's University College at Western University's School of Social Work and the local school board - to examine the impact of COVID-19 on families who participated in the first three years of our Support and Aid to Families Electronically program. {{/usCountry}}

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Participants were asked how families were impacted during COVID-19 and the associated restrictions. We did not expect the disproportionate cost of these increased household responsibilities to be invisible.

Our social systems position women, particularly mothers, as the primary load-bearing point, shouldering a concentrated burden within families. When the already inadequate scaffolding of social structures is removed, as it was during COVID-19, the pressure is too concentrated. Policies, social expectations and workplace culture reinforce these imbalances.

Inequality hiding in plain sight

There were stories of mothers juggling working from home with children's daily needs, balancing in-person work without child care and facing unemployment and financial peril. After each story, and among other questions, we asked if they thought any of this was related to their gender.

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Overwhelmingly, the women said, "No."

The unequal burden of the COVID-19 pandemic on women was evident in the new roles they were required to undertake, the stress associated with these roles and the psychological and emotional impact of these increased expectations.

However, the concentrated weight of this load was not recognised by those bearing it.

The participants in our study did not identify the stories they shared - of job loss, of being an in-home caregiver or of providing mental-health case management and support when everything, including in-school learning, closed - as being connected to the fact that they are women.

The responses revealed how deeply gendered expectations are internalised, framed as circumstance or coincidence rather than inequality.

For example, some of the women said they took on more of the household burden simply because they happened to be the ones who were home during the day, while others said they took on more because they were the ones working outside of the home during the day. One participant said:

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"Whoever was at home dealing with [our] three children, [they're] not really doing any of the household stuff. And that just happened to be my husband, who was always home. [I would] come home [after having] worked, I now deal with kids and dinner, and then I'm also doing all of the household things. This was burdensome, but I don't really think it was because I [am a woman]."

Even when the cost of this burden was clear, the fact that it was gendered remained hidden. Another said:

"I don't think I closed down the business because of being a woman. It was just a lot to handle. It was just draining on a day-to-day basis."

It was understood that if women are unable to bear the load, foundational social structures could fracture, as one mother observed:

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"My mental health had the greatest impact on the mental health and emotional regulation of the entire household."

The cost of ignoring the burden

There are profound positives to motherhood, and conceding the need for equity and balance does not contradict them. Rather, acknowledging the disproportionate responsibilities related to household well-being, child care, education and financial equity validates women's struggle to keep up. It also challenges internalised dominant messages for all of us.

The mental health and educational impact of COVID-19 on children, youth and families will be longstanding. The impact on parents, particularly mothers, will be ongoing.

Only once we truly acknowledge this disproportionate burden can we discuss how these expectations fail everyone, particularly during times of structural instability.

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Until caregiving and emotional labour are recognised as shared social responsibilities, rather than private obligations borne disproportionately by women, crises like COVID-19 will continue to deepen existing inequalities. SKS

SKS

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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