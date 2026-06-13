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Cuba opens more sectors to private business

Cuba opens more sectors to private business

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 12:33 am IST
AFP |
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Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday announced greater freedoms for small businesses across the country, as the communist government takes steps to liberalize the island's economy in the face of a crippling US blockade.

Cuba opens more sectors to private business

In a speech broadcast on national television, Diaz-Canel said Cuba would open more sectors to private businesses and streamline the approval process for new ventures.

"For non-state forms of management, the list of prohibited activities will be limited so that their scope of operations is as broad as possible," the president said. "A process is underway... to approve all pending applications in the shortest time possible."

Under pressure from the oil blockade imposed by Washington in January, the Cuban government has unveiled a series of reforms aimed at opening up the economy.

Private businesses - which can employ up to 100 people - were authorized in 2021 and have become an increasingly important part of Cuba's economy. Since February, they have been permitted to import fuel, a sector previously controlled exclusively by the state.

He also sought to project confidence despite the country's mounting economic difficulties.

"The country is not paralyzed; the country is facing this situation intelligently," the president said, denouncing what he described as a "maximum pressure" policy from Washington.

In addition to the oil blockade, the United States has imposed a range of sanctions on Cuba.

The measures have further aggravated the economic, social and energy crises that have gripped the island for years despite its decades-long struggle against a US embargo dating back to 1962.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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