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Cuba questions 'seriousness' of US approach to talks

Cuba questions 'seriousness' of US approach to talks

Published on: May 29, 2026 12:19 am IST
AFP |
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Cuba on Thursday criticized the United States for lacking conviction in talks aimed at easing tensions between the quarrelling neighbors.

Cuba questions 'seriousness' of US approach to talks

Havana-Washington relations, on life support following the imposition of a US energy blockade on the island in January, worsened with the unsealing of criminal charges against former Cuban president Raul Castro by a Florida court last week.

There are fears that the indictment, which relates to an incident dating back to 1996, could serve as a pretext for a US toppling of the Cuban government, as President Donald Trump has openly mused about seizing the island.

Both sides say they are maintaining diplomatic contact despite the fraught context.

"We hope that the path of dialogue will prevail at this time, when the aggressive actions that the US government is taking against Cuba cast doubt on the seriousness and responsibility with which it is approaching this process," Cuba's deputy foreign minister Josefina Vidal told a parliamentary hearing.

The encounter followed high-level diplomatic talks in Havana on April 10 the first time a US government plane had landed on the island since 2016.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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