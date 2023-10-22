'Culture critic is absolute shambles', Americans admire the beauty of NJ's Akshardham temple

Akshardham Mahamandir, the World's second-largest Hindu temple in the world was recently unveiled in New Jersey. Americans have been admiring the beauty of the devoted construction on social media with some even expressing their wishes to convert to Hinduism.

Many across religions and borders have been appreciating the temple's intricate architecture and enthralling beauty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Packy McCormick, founder and writer of the famous business newsletter Not Boring took to X (Formerly Twitter) to share the temple's photos writing:

"This Hindu temple just opened near my in-laws’ in NJ. Second largest in the world.

We can, we do know how to do it.

Culture Critic in absolute shambles."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To Packy's post, Nat Eliason, writer and owner of the philosophy and crypto newsletter ‘Infinite Play’ wrote, “Brb converting.”

“Same (only one in my family who isn’t already; this was the final straw),” replied Packy.

The temple was created by over 12,500 volunteers from across the country for over 12 years. It is made up of marble, granite and limestone, brought in from Europe and hand-carved by Indian artisans.

It is replete with 10,000 statues and 151 carvings of ancient Indian musical instruments and is an abode of the BAPS spiritual leader and Guru Mahant Swami Maharaj.

Many across religions and borders have been appreciating the temple's intricate architecture and enthralling beauty.

Seeing the magnificent construction, a user on X called out to get more focused the Christian cathedral architecture, writing, "Bro, we Christians gotta get on the cathedral grind again 😭 can't be getting outdone like that.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(This is seriously so awesome)"

“Some of the Hindu temples which are architecture wonders in India. There are so many more. The best thing about this culture You will not burn in eternal hell fire If you don't beleive in this god,” appreciated an X user.

Another user commented how the western culture had stopped constructing anything with their traditional architecture anymore, writing, “Amazing , western culture barely constructs tradition architecture anymore and it’s devastating . Glad that your people still value such things as ones culture and history is something to be proud of.”

Some actually thought the temple was a Minecraft creation at first.

"I thought this was a Minecraft creation at first!" “Did someone build this in Minecraft?” and more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 87,975 square-foot temple, standing 191 feet tall is located in Robbinsville, New Jersey can welcomes all.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!