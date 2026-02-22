D. Hasty death: What to know about popular Detroit jeweler amid reports of him passing away
Darrel Hasty Jr., a prominent Detroit-area jeweler, reportedly has died, though details remain unconfirmed.
Reports circulating on social media and local news pages say Darrel Hasty Jr., widely known as “D. Hasty,” a well-known Detroit-area jeweler, has died. As of now, details surrounding his death have not been publicly confirmed.
Hip-hop platform My Mixtapez posted on X: “Popular Detroit jeweler D. Hasty has reportedly passed away.” The post prompted an outpouring of reactions and questions from users. Some asked about the circumstances, writing, “R.I.P. how did he pass away?” while others expressed shock: “Okay, what is going on? Like what is actually going on??”
Several comments referenced the impact on the local community, with one user writing, “Damn man. Hutch will never be the same smh.” Another added, “Don’t know him, but seems like he led a good life. Adieu man.”
Local reports identify him as Darrel Hasty Jr.
According to Metro Detroit News, friends and family confirmed the passing of Darrel Hasty Jr. The report identified him as the general manager of Hutch’s Jewelry, a longstanding jewelry store in Oak Park, a suburb of Detroit.
Hasty became a familiar presence at the store over the years and was widely recognized by customers and community members, the outlet reported.
Hasty’ biographical details remain limited.
Cause of death not confirmed
As of publication, no official statement has confirmed the cause or timing of Hasty’s death. The reports circulating online rely primarily on local confirmations and social media posts.
Further details may emerge as family members or local authorities release formal statements.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
