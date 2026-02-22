D. Hasty death: What to know about popular Detroit jeweler amid reports of him passing away

Reports circulating on social media and local news pages say Darrel Hasty Jr., widely known as “D. Hasty,” a well-known Detroit-area jeweler, has died. As of now, details surrounding his death have not been publicly confirmed. Friends and family confirmed the passing of Darrel Hasty Jr. (@mymixtapez/ X)

Hip-hop platform My Mixtapez posted on X: “Popular Detroit jeweler D. Hasty has reportedly passed away.” The post prompted an outpouring of reactions and questions from users. Some asked about the circumstances, writing, “R.I.P. how did he pass away?” while others expressed shock: “Okay, what is going on? Like what is actually going on??”

Several comments referenced the impact on the local community, with one user writing, “Damn man. Hutch will never be the same smh.” Another added, “Don’t know him, but seems like he led a good life. Adieu man.”