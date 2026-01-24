What footage shows after car crashes into Detroit airport terminal | Video

Footage shared by AZ Intel shows a black sedan stopped inside the terminal, surrounded by shattered glass and debris near Delta’s baggage and ticket counters. Airport workers and passengers can be seen standing back as emergency responders moved in.

Videos circulating online show the chaotic aftermath after a car crashed into the Delta Airlines check-in area at Detroit Metropolitan Airport’s McNamara Terminal on Friday evening, per local time, injuring multiple people as authorities scrambled to secure the scene.

“The WCAA Fire Department treated six people at the scene,” the airport posted in a statement on X. The motive behind the crash remains unclear, AZ Intel reported.

Driver in custody According to the Wayne County Airport Authority, the incident occurred around 7:30 pm local time, when a vehicle drove through the glass entrance of the McNamara Terminal and struck a Delta ticket counter.

Authorities said six people were treated at the scene by airport fire crews. The driver was taken into custody, and police are investigating what caused the crash.

“The driver is in custody and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time,” the airport authority said in a statement.

Videos and responses Another widely shared clip shows a man shouting as multiple airport and security officials forcibly escort him away from the crash site. It remains unclear whether the individual seen in the video is the driver, officials said.

Delta Airlines said some employees were checked by medical personnel after being struck by debris but confirmed that flight operations were not disrupted. Photos from inside the terminal show metal barricades near the entrance and extensive damage to the glass doors.

Airport officials said the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. No motive has been released, and authorities have not announced any charges as of yet.

“We'll provide more information as it becomes available,” the airport authorities said.