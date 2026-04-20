D4vd arrest record: Singer's rap sheet, mugshot in Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder surface; charges filed

Murder charges have been filed against singer D4vd in Los Angeles County for the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez on Monday.

Journalists take pictures of a booking photo of Anthony David Burke, known as D4vd, before the start of a press briefing on the case against D4vd in at the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, on April 20.(AFP)

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The LA district attorney Nathan Hochman revealed that D4vd has been charged with the "most serious charges the DA's office can push." It includes first-degree murder under special circumstances. Additional charges of continuous sexual acts, lewd and lascivious sexual acts with an individual under 14 and mutilating the human remains of a body.

Regarding the details of the special circumstances of the murder, the DA alleged that D4vd committed the murder for "financial gain" related to his "lucrative music career." He described the entire incident as a "parent's nightmare."

Key Details On Motive Behind Murder

He claimed that Celeste Rivas Hernandez "threatened his music career” when she visited the singer's home in Hollywood Hills on April 23, 2025, over investigation into alleged lewd and lascivious acts he committed with Hernandez. On September 8, her decomposed body was found from the Tesla.

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{{^usCountry}} “As the evidence will show in court, the financial gain was for Mr. Burke to maintain his very lucrative musical career that Celeste was threatening on that particular night,” Hochman said. "The third charge, in addition to lying in wait and for financial gain, is murdering a witness to an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As the evidence will show in court, the financial gain was for Mr. Burke to maintain his very lucrative musical career that Celeste was threatening on that particular night,” Hochman said. "The third charge, in addition to lying in wait and for financial gain, is murdering a witness to an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “In this particular case, as the evidence will come out in court, the witness to the investigation was Celeste, and the investigation was into the lewd and lascivious sexual acts committed by Mr. Burke.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In this particular case, as the evidence will come out in court, the witness to the investigation was Celeste, and the investigation was into the lewd and lascivious sexual acts committed by Mr. Burke.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nathan Hochman noted that D4vd could face life imprisonment or even the death penalty, if convicted. However, DA Hochman said that the DA's office will decide later if they will push for the death penalty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nathan Hochman noted that D4vd could face life imprisonment or even the death penalty, if convicted. However, DA Hochman said that the DA's office will decide later if they will push for the death penalty. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: D4vd case update: Key gap in Blair Berk's legal experience could go against singer, report reveals

D4vd Rap Sheet: What To Know

D4vd's arrest record identifies the individual as David Anthony Burke, a 21-year-old male, with a listed date of birth of March 28, 2005. He is described as Black, approximately 5-foot-5 in height and 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has been booked into the Los Angeles County prison system.

According to the document, the arrest took place on April 16, 2026, at 1615 N. Marmont. The primary charge listed is murder under section 187(a). Additionally, it lists severe allegations such as sexual offenses involving a minor and the mutilation of human remains, reflecting multiple serious felony counts beyond the homicide.

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Also read: Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s father speaks out after D4vd arrest in daughter's chilling murder case

Here's his rap sheet:

DA Nathan Hochman assured Celeste Rivas Hernandez that the “District Attorney's Office, working with LAPD, would give them is the proof beyond a reasonable doubt on who killed their daughter, on how their daughter was killed, when their daughter was killed, and bring that killer to justice.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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