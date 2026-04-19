Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s father speaks out after D4vd arrest in daughter's chilling murder case

Singer D4vd has been taken into custody on allegations of murdering a 14-year-old girl, whose decomposed remains were discovered seven months prior in his seemingly abandoned Tesla, authorities reported on Thursday. D4vd's legal representatives claimed his innocence. Celeste Rivas (L) and D4vd. (X and Riverside County Sheriff's Office)

The Los Angeles Police issued a concise statement stating that homicide detectives apprehended the 21-year-old alt-pop artist, born in Houston and legally named David Burke, on charges of murder in connection with the investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. He is being held is being held without bail and is likely to be charged on Monday.

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Celeste Rivas Hernandez's father breaks silence Following this, Celeste Rivas Hernandez's father expressed gratitude to God following the arrest of singer D4vd, who is connected to the brutal murder of his daughter, as per NY Post.

“Thank God … justice for Celeste,” her father said in a statement released by the attorney representing the family of Hernandez on Friday.

Here's what police said on D4vd arrest Law enforcement officers descended upon the singer's residence in the Hollywood Hills to execute the arrest as soon as they established “probable cause,” police sources informed The Post.

“We did the best we can to keep tabs on him, but once we developed probable cause to arrest him for murder, then we were on him pretty diligently,” stated LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division Commanding Officer Captain Scot M. Williams in an interview with The Post.

The dismembered body of the 14-year-old girl was found in a Tesla owned by the singer in September, following the detection of a foul smell by employees at the tow yard.

Her remains were brutally distributed across two separate cadaver bags discovered inside the vehicle, with her head and torso contained in one bag and the remaining body parts in the other.

D4vd denies allegations of murder The attorney representing the singer has refuted claims of his guilt in the murder of the young girl.

“Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” stated his attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter in a collective statement.