D4vd arrest: Old Instagram posts resurface amid Celeste Rivas murder case; ‘suffer in worst ways’

D4vd or David Burke, the singer, was arrested on suspicion of killing 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in the trunk of his Tesla. The case from last year had garnered a lot of attention as the decomposed body was recovered from the vehicle that had been towed from Hollywood Hills. D4vd was arrested in connection with the murder of Celeste Rivas. (Instagram/d4vddd)

The 21-year-old singer is being held without bail, as per authorities, and will be presented to the District Attorneys Office for consideration of charges on Monday.

For a long time, there was no assurance of the progress in the matter as a cause of death had not been determined given the state of the corpse. However, even when the case did move forward, it was kept low profile. The only reason people got to know that D4vd was a target of the police investigation is when it was revealed that his mother, father, and brother, had filed an objection in a Texas court to subpoenas that demanded they testify.

Also Read | Who had access to D4vd's car? New details emerge in Celeste Rivas' death

Now, old Instagram posts of D4vd have been flooded with comments from those who've been following the case.

D4vd: Old Insta posts in focus after arrest in Celeste Rivas case D4vd's social media posts had already seen comments from those who have been following the case. Most of these comments came in the months after Rivas' body was found in the trunk of his car. Many had warned him about his day of reckoning with the law.

However, fresh comments came up after the news of his arrest broke today.