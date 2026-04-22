D4vd update: Alleged chats, photos link singer to Celeste Rivas years before murder

Prosecutors believe that Celeste Rivas may have first come into contact with singer D4vd as early as 2022, when she was around 12 years old, according to a report by the New York Post.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed the authenticity of the screenshots, photos, or online claims.(X)

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Unverified screenshots circulating online, shared by internet users and fans, appear to show the artist interacting with a user believed to be Celeste in a fan chatroom. In one alleged exchange, he wrote, “Celeste in here??,” followed by a reply from a user saying, “HI DAVID BARKKK.”

While these images have not been authenticated by officials, they are being cited as possible early signs of communication.

Rumors and fan discussions

Speculation around the pair’s connection intensified in the following years. A leaked song attributed to D4vd reportedly references a girl named “Celeste,” adding to online theories about their relationship.

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{{^usCountry}} By 2024, conversations on platforms such as Discord suggested the singer may have been involved with a 13-year-old. None of these claims have been independently verified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By 2024, conversations on platforms such as Discord suggested the singer may have been involved with a 13-year-old. None of these claims have been independently verified. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Separately, two Reddit users alleged that the artist had been dating a middle-school student, but did not provide supporting evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, two Reddit users alleged that the artist had been dating a middle-school student, but did not provide supporting evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At home in Lake Elsinore, Celeste reportedly spoke about having a boyfriend named “David,” her mother told TMZ last September. She also allegedly returned with a tattoo resembling the singer’s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At home in Lake Elsinore, Celeste reportedly spoke about having a boyfriend named “David,” her mother told TMZ last September. She also allegedly returned with a tattoo resembling the singer’s. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During 2024, her family reported her missing three times, according to information shared by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office with the Los Angeles Times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During 2024, her family reported her missing three times, according to information shared by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office with the Los Angeles Times. {{/usCountry}}

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An undated photo circulating online is said to show D4vd near her neighborhood, though authorities have not confirmed its authenticity.

Photos and posts

Additional visuals shared online appear to show the singer with a girl resembling Celeste in various settings, including a livestream, arcade, concert backstage, and a private party.

Also Read: D4vd case update: Key gap in Blair Berk's legal experience could go against singer, report reveals

One image allegedly shows D4vd standing next to someone wearing Hello Kitty-themed footwear, matching details from a missing persons notice. Another post referenced a “hello kitty girl” he claimed to have met in 2021, which would place the girl at around 11 or 12 years old at the time.

Investigation ongoing

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Authorities have not publicly confirmed the authenticity of the screenshots, photos, or online claims. Officials have only stated that Celeste’s body was found in D4vd’s car at a Hollywood tow yard.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the digital trail, prosecutors maintain their central allegation that the singer formed a relationship with a minor that ultimately turned fatal.

The case remains under investigation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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