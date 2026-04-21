RaKai cancels boarding school live stream after alleged death threats linked to MrBeast‑style challenge video

The clip shows RaKai explaining that he had been scheduled to stream a week‑long stay at an overseas boarding‑school‑style event but is now stepping back from the project.

A recent online post has highlighted claims by YouTuber RaKai that he will be canceling a planned boarding school live stream because of alleged death threats linked to a MrBeast ‑style challenge video. The post, which features RaKai speaking directly to camera, states, “RaKai reveals that due to alleged death threats from the MrBeast streamer challenge video, he won’t be able to do his boarding school stream because the school pulled out.”

RaKai said in an X post himself, “I’m sorry 25XX..All I want to do is make content and 25XX Happy. Due to the Mr. Beast Video, the school received death threats and pull back with working with us. I love yall so much and AND I PROMISE IMA MAKE IT HAPPEN .”

RaKai’s safety concerns In the video, RaKai said that he initially committed to the boarding‑school stream as part of a planned content series. However, he later decided to pull out because of what he believed was a serious safety concern. He referred to online messages and videos that warned him not to go ahead with the stream.

The streamer did not name specific individuals or groups and presented the threats as broadly anonymous. The on‑screen captions and comments around the post repeat his line about “alleged death threats from the MrBeast streamer challenge video,” and frame his decision to cancel as a precaution rather than a guaranteed criminal case.

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The clip has been widely shared on social‑media platforms, where viewers have commented on how common such threats have become in the “streamer‑challenge” corner of YouTube and live‑video culture. Many users in the replies noted that they believe RaKai is being cautious rather than overly dramatic, while others urge creators to prioritize safety when promoting high‑stakes, real‑world challenges similar to those popularized by MrBeast.

The incident has also reignited discussion about how viral stunts can blur into real‑world risk, especially when large‑scale challenges inspire copycat behavior or backlash directed at individual channels.

RaKai is a social‑media and YouTube creator known for live‑streamed stunts and reaction‑style videos, often built around viral trends and physical challenges. Over the past several years he has built a following on platforms such as YouTube and X by posting long‑form streams and high‑energy reaction clips. His popular videos include parody “hardest challenge”‑type popularized by large channels like MrBeast. RaKai’s decision to cancel the boarding‑school stream is one of several recent cases in which creators have publicly cited safety concerns when scaling back or walking away from planned viral projects.