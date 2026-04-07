El Rubius slams RaKai after exit from MrBeast’s million dollar challenge

Spanish creator El Rubius slammed RaKai after the elimination from MrBeast's competition. The viral streamer's challenge featured a one million dollar prize pool for the winner.

The Spanish streamer expressed his anger on social media after the competition ended. RaKai eliminated El Rubius from the high-stakes games.

Rubius felt frustrated because the challenge became a three-against-one situation on the day of his elimination. The creator still managed to secure fifty thousand dollars for his loyal community.

The Spanish star claimed that RaKai started rage-baiting him after the event. He believed that the competition was unfairly stacked against him during the final rounds.

He thanked his viewers for following his journey throughout the entire MrBeast event. This massive production gathered some of the biggest internet stars in one place.

The history of El Rubius and his massive online presence Rubén Doblas Gundersen is the most subscribed creator in Spain. He rose to fame by posting popular gaming videos and vlogs on YouTube.

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In 2016, Time magazine named him as one of the next generation leaders. He also holds a world record for live viewers during a Fortnite event.

The creator has the fifth most followed channel on the Twitch streaming platform. His massive influence made him a key participant in the recent MrBeast challenge.

He published several popular books and even started his own unique anime series. The Spanish audience remains loyal to him after many years of gaming content.

Streamer claims karma struck RaKai after tense conflict El Rubius commented on the situation during a recent post to his followers. He said, “In the end, karma has taken down that little punk RaKai.”

The creator added that they finally got justice for another participant named Abraham. He claimed that none of the other guys liked RaKai during the challenge.

The rivalry between the two streamers grew very quickly. El Rubius thanked his fans for their massive support throughout the difficult competition.

He stated that he did not actually like the structure of the challenge. The tension between these two popular creators continues to grow on social media.

Both streamers were prominent figures during the intense million-dollar prize money event. Fans are now debating the actions of both creators across various online platforms. The final video of the competition is set to premiere on YouTube soon.