20 hours a day? MrBeast's Beast Games grind is wild

YouTuber Mr. Beast revealed his intense daily work schedule in a new documentary released by Jon Youshaei. MrBeast Admits Working 20-Hour Shifts for Beast Games. (X/ MrBeast )

He explained how he manages his time while filming major production projects.

MrBeast reveals his daily routine is planned to the minute The YouTuber explained his intense workload during the recent filming of Beast Games. He said it was a miracle if a day was less than fifteen hours.

The creator stated that his schedule is literally planned down to the minute now. He managed his main channel alongside his new Amazon Prime Video television show.

This massive production required the creator to balance several high-stakes business ventures daily.

The workload increased significantly while he worked on the new streaming platform project.