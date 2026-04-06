20 hours a day? MrBeast's Beast Games grind is wild
In a new documentary, Mr. Beast shares his intense daily routine, often working up to 20 hours.
YouTuber Mr. Beast revealed his intense daily work schedule in a new documentary released by Jon Youshaei.
He explained how he manages his time while filming major production projects.
MrBeast reveals his daily routine is planned to the minute
The YouTuber explained his intense workload during the recent filming of Beast Games. He said it was a miracle if a day was less than fifteen hours.
The creator stated that his schedule is literally planned down to the minute now. He managed his main channel alongside his new Amazon Prime Video television show.
This massive production required the creator to balance several high-stakes business ventures daily.
The workload increased significantly while he worked on the new streaming platform project.
The production team uses body doubles to save time on thumbnail shoots
The documentary showed how the production team optimizes every single second of his day. Jimmy Donaldson used stand-ins to practice his poses for YouTube thumbnail image shoots.
These doubles rehearsed the setups before the creator stepped in for the final photo. One stand-in explained that he works from nine to five every single weekday.
The crew utilizes a grid system on the floor to prepare every specific shot. This preparation allows the YouTuber to finish his photo shoots in a faster time.
Jimmy Donaldson works twenty hours a day during major filming sessions
The creator described the transition between his two major video production projects as difficult. As reported in the documentary, Jimmy Donaldson worked twenty hours on some filming days.
He stated, "I’m doing 12, 15, sometimes 18 or 20-hour days on Beast Games." He added, "Then I’m turning around and having to go shoot main channel content."
He finished by saying, "Just to go back to the Beast Games grind today." This constant work cycle left the famous YouTuber with very little time for himself.
The documentary highlights the extreme pressure of maintaining the top spot on the internet. Season three of his massive competition show is currently in the early planning stages.
He remains focused on growing his global brand through intense daily hard work.
Every minute of his time is directed toward creating the biggest videos on Earth. The production crew helps him achieve these goals through very detailed and careful planning.
The final results continue to attract millions of viewers from all around the world.
Jimmy Donaldson continues to expand his digital empire while following this very strict routine.
By Prabhat Dwivedi