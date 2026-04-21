IShowSpeed does Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘SIUU’ celebration before jumping onto Logan Paul at WrestleMania: Watch

Footage widely shared online shows him standing on the ring post, arms outstretched, delivering the “SIUU” pose and shouting a split second before he launchs himself into a high‑risk splash. The move was aimed at Logan Paul, who lay on the announce‑team table, and the impact sent both men crashing through the table in a sequence that quickly went viral.

YouTube and livestream star IShowSpeed has become a viral talking point after he performed Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature “SIUU” celebration before leaping off the top rope at WrestleMania 42. The moment came during the opening match on April 18, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where IShowSpeed made his official WWE in‑ring debut.

The video clip, captured from multiple angles, showed Speed calling out Ronaldo’s trademark celebration, mirroring the Portuguese star’s chest‑out, arm‑waving stance as the crowd roared around him. Commentary tracks and post‑match write‑ups described the spot as a blend of football culture and wrestling chaos, with outlets noting that the “SIUU” has become one of the most recognizable goal‑celebration images in sports.

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Fans on social media have shared the clip with messages such as “Ronaldo energy in WWE”. The clip highlighted how global soccer icons and online streamers are now regularly influencing mainstream wrestling storytelling. The fusion of the Ronaldo‑style salute with a dangerous top‑rope move has also drawn attention from sports‑entertainment fans who see it as a crossover moment between streaming culture and the “Grandest Stage of Them All.”

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., is a 21‑year‑old American livestreamer and content creator. Over the past few years he has crossed over from pure online streaming into collaborations with athletes and appearances in professional sports‑adjacent events, including WWE. Ronaldo’s signature pose has been imitated by athletes, celebrities, and internet figures across multiple sports, and Speed’s WrestleMania homage is one of the latest high‑profile examples of that crossover.

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The match at WrestleMania 42 will mark IShowSpeed’s first official in‑ring appearance on WWE’s biggest stage, after a series of high‑profile cameos and appearances at previous WrestleMania events and the Royal Rumble.