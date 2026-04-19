IShowSpeed height and weight: Streamer appears at WrestleMania 42 with Logan Paul and Austin Theory | Watch video

IShowSpeed is set to make his official WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 42 on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The YouTuber and streamer has teamed up with Logan Paul and Austin Theory to face LA Knight and The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) in a six-man tag team match that will open the show. Photos and videos of the trio arriving at the venue ahead of the bout have surfaced on social media.

Who is IShowSpeed? Darren Watkins Jr., known online as IShowSpeed, was born on January 21, 2005, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is one of the world’s most popular online personalities, rising to fame through high-energy gaming streams, IRL content, and his unfiltered on-camera persona on YouTube, where he has amassed tens of millions of subscribers.

Height and Weight Height: WWE listings and wrestling profiles typically bill him at 5’8” (173 cm).

Weight: Billed around 145–150 lbs (66–68 kg) for his wrestling appearance.

IShowSpeed's reaction to WrestleMania 42 debut During a stream earlier this month, IShowSpeed said he was extremely excited to step into the ring at WrestleMania 42.

"I'm going to be wrestling at WrestleMania," he said on his stream. “I would've never thought I was going to be wrestling at WrestleMania like this, but I'm going to be honest, bro, from a genuine — as you guys know, I've been watching wrestling from maybe 6 or 7 [years of age]. I've been a fan of WWE since I was [young]. I think that's the first sport I actually got introduced to was WWE. I think WWE was the first thing that I got into. Like, I was like 4. This is crazy. This is really crazy. We used to wrestle all the time. I just hope, me personally, this is one of them crazy moments.”

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