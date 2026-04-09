When is WrestleMania 42? IShowSpeed set to debut with Logan Paul and Austin Theory

iShowSpeed will join WWE’s World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory at WrestleMania 42. The opponents will be the Usos and LA Knight. IShowSpeed's real name is Darren Watkins Jr. (Getty Images via AFP)

The card for WrestleMania 42 has nearly run its course. But two weeks before the annual “Showcase of the Immortals”, scheduled in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the match was officially announced on Monday night on WWE Raw.

iShowSpeed has been a recurring celebrity presence on WWE programs when he was present as a Prime bottle assist for Logan Paul against his match opposing Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Again in 2025, he had his most iconic moment at Royal Rumble 2025 in Indianapolis. The streamer took a spear at a dynamic speed from Bron Brekker. The moment went immensely viral for the show.

Return to the WWE festival Recently, Speed returned to the WWE television and interfered with the ongoing competition turned rivalry between LA Knight and The Vision. The streamer showed up unannounced at the Toyota Center in Houston and was on a lookout for Danhausen. Speed tried to convince him to loft the curse that has been following him for weeks, “I’ve been looking for you! You gotta lift this curse!”. However, the former was unable to convince Danhausen to agree to him.

Speed had an invite to the ringside area as Austin theory competed against LA Knight. Theory and Paul had promised to look out for Speed as his house was broken into by the megastar.

On April 6, Knight issued the challenge at Raw in Houston, which was officially announced by WWE General Manager Adam Pearce. “You want it? It’s official!” declared Peirce after placating the crowd for the while This has brought the total number of matches for the season up to 13.

What’s next? WrestleMania 42 will go live on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will stream on ESPN app in America and on Netflix internationally.

The “Super Bowl of sports entertainment”, as WWE is famously known, consistently draws huge crowds and global viewership. The match marked iShowSpeed’s in-ring debut on WWE’s biggest platform after his multiple appearances on WrestleManias and the Royal Rumble.