Nick Shirley claims ‘death threats’ are making it dangerous to stay at hotels, ‘The fraudsters are angry’

Content creator and independent journalist Nick Shirley, who made headlines last year after reportedly exposing a massive fraud involving taxpayer dollars in Minnesota's daycare system, has now alleged that it is getting increasingly dangerous for him to stay at hotels due to constant doxxing and killing plots. In a series of social media posts last year, Shirley shared videos to draw attention to many prominent figures on the right, prompting conversations around fraud and government oversight in public assistance programs. Nick Shirley claims ‘death threats’ are making it difficult to stay at hotels (REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare) (REUTERS)

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Appearing on Fox News recently, Shirley said that the date is coming up when someone allegedly planned an assassination attempt on him.

‘Danger is real’ "I've had death threats, and one of them was even very specific about the date. It's actually supposed to be coming up very soon, the date that they said they'd kill me,” Shirley said, adding, “Danger is real. Like, for instance, last time I was in California, a few trips back, people were trying to dox my location live. I was at a hotel, and people were up on Reddit group chat saying where I was staying."

"And it's happened a few times now, so it's almost even dangerous for me to go stay at hotels, because you can get doxed really quick, and people can find out where you're at. You get constant death threats from people. The fraudsters are angry,” he explained.

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Shirley added, “You just get all these death threats. You get doxing. But the majority of the public are very thankful. When I'm out in public, so many people come up to me and say thank you. It's actually interesting. At Sacramento, when I was just there, so many people were saying thank you. But the people inside the [legislative] building, they all hate me, because I'm exposing their corruption. But the people love me.”