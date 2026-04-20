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D4vd update: Big 'death penalty' decision coming; ‘financial gain’ motive behind Celste Rivas murder

Nathan Hochman says D4vd faces first-degree murder in Celeste Rivas case could risk life or death penalty. The DA said the murder was for “financial gain”

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 11:46 pm IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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In a big update on the probe into the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the Los Angeles County district attorney charged singer D4vd of first-degree murder. The singer was arrested on Thursday, and the charges were announced by the DA's office on Monday.

Los Angeles district attorney Nathan Hochman answers questions Monday on the case of singer D4vd, who was charged on suspicion of killing a 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.(AP)

LA district attorney Nathan Hochman announced that D4vd has been charged with first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious behavior with an individual under 14, and sexual abuse. He noted that the singer could face life imprisonment and even death penalty if convicted. Additionally, Hochman said that the murder was committed under special circumstances for “financial gain.”

Could D4vd Face Death Penalty? DA's Office To Make Big Decision

The District Attorney said on Monday that the charges against D4vd include first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious behavior with a person under 14, sexual abuse and others. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment and even death penalty in Los Angeles, Hochman said.

Also read: D4vd case update: Key gap in Blair Berk's legal experience could go against singer, report reveals

Also read: D4vd arrest record: Singer's rap sheet, mugshot in Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder surface; charges filed

“As the evidence will show in court, the financial gain was for Mr. Burke to maintain his very lucrative musical career that Celeste was threatening on that particular night,” DA Hochman said. "The third charge, in addition to lying in wait and for financial gain, is murdering a witness to an investigation.

“In this particular case, as the evidence will come out in court, the witness to the investigation was Celeste, and the investigation was into the lewd and lascivious sexual acts committed by Mr. Burke.”

Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case

Celeste Rivas Hernandez was reported missing multiple times between February 2024 and April 2024 from Lake Elsinore, California. Her body was discovered from inside an abandoned Tesla that D4vd owned from a Hollywood Hills towing lot.

Initially, D4vd was not named as a suspect and a representative of the singer said that he was “fully cooperating.” Eventually, an LA County grand jury investigating the case named the singer as a suspect earlier this year.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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