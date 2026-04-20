D4vd update: Big 'death penalty' decision coming; ‘financial gain’ motive behind Celste Rivas murder

In a big update on the probe into the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the Los Angeles County district attorney charged singer D4vd of first-degree murder. The singer was arrested on Thursday, and the charges were announced by the DA's office on Monday.

Los Angeles district attorney Nathan Hochman answers questions Monday on the case of singer D4vd, who was charged on suspicion of killing a 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.(AP)

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LA district attorney Nathan Hochman announced that D4vd has been charged with first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious behavior with an individual under 14, and sexual abuse. He noted that the singer could face life imprisonment and even death penalty if convicted. Additionally, Hochman said that the murder was committed under special circumstances for “financial gain.”

Could D4vd Face Death Penalty? DA's Office To Make Big Decision

The District Attorney said on Monday that the charges against D4vd include first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious behavior with a person under 14, sexual abuse and others. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment and even death penalty in Los Angeles, Hochman said.

Also read: D4vd case update: Key gap in Blair Berk's legal experience could go against singer, report reveals

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{{^usCountry}} However, he noted that the DA's office has not yet decided on whether they will pursue a death penalty for the singer, noting that a decision on it will be taken "at a later date." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, he noted that the DA's office has not yet decided on whether they will pursue a death penalty for the singer, noting that a decision on it will be taken "at a later date." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Whether or not D4vd faces death penalty will be revealed when he makes his first court appearance after the filing of charges. 'Financial Gain' Motive: 'Special Circumstances' of D4vd's Death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Whether or not D4vd faces death penalty will be revealed when he makes his first court appearance after the filing of charges. 'Financial Gain' Motive: 'Special Circumstances' of D4vd's Death {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The DA revealed that the first-degree murder charges against D4vd include a "special circumstances" clause. He alleged that the singer committed the murder for "financial gain" through the "murder of a witness" (Celeste Rivas Hernandez) as she would have jeopardized his "lucrative music career." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DA revealed that the first-degree murder charges against D4vd include a "special circumstances" clause. He alleged that the singer committed the murder for "financial gain" through the "murder of a witness" (Celeste Rivas Hernandez) as she would have jeopardized his "lucrative music career." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hochman said that Celeste Rivas Hernandez was last seen visiting the singer's home in Hollywood Hills on April 28, 2025. The remains of her dismembered body were found on September 8, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hochman said that Celeste Rivas Hernandez was last seen visiting the singer's home in Hollywood Hills on April 28, 2025. The remains of her dismembered body were found on September 8, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: D4vd arrest record: Singer's rap sheet, mugshot in Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder surface; charges filed

“As the evidence will show in court, the financial gain was for Mr. Burke to maintain his very lucrative musical career that Celeste was threatening on that particular night,” DA Hochman said. "The third charge, in addition to lying in wait and for financial gain, is murdering a witness to an investigation.

“In this particular case, as the evidence will come out in court, the witness to the investigation was Celeste, and the investigation was into the lewd and lascivious sexual acts committed by Mr. Burke.”

Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case

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Celeste Rivas Hernandez was reported missing multiple times between February 2024 and April 2024 from Lake Elsinore, California. Her body was discovered from inside an abandoned Tesla that D4vd owned from a Hollywood Hills towing lot.

Initially, D4vd was not named as a suspect and a representative of the singer said that he was “fully cooperating.” Eventually, an LA County grand jury investigating the case named the singer as a suspect earlier this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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