Dallas Love Field Airport closed due to potential bomb threat day after FAA grounded flights across country

Dallas Love Field Airport was closed on Saturday evening, November 14, due to a potential bomb threat, Air Traffic Control showed. AZ Intel shared on X that ATC audio said, "All aircraft inbound to Love tower is closing the airport. I believe there was a bomb threat."

Dallas Love Field Airport was closed on Saturday evening, November 14, due to a potential bomb threat, Air Traffic Control showed. (Pexel - representational image)

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This comes just a day after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all flights across the country due to a communications issue. The FAA's National Airspace System Status website said that Dallas Love Field Airport remains closed for traffic as of 9:13 pm Central Standard Time (CST). The website did not cite a reason for the airport's closure.

What we know about the FAA ground stop

MIA continues to face delays and cancellations after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all flights across the country due to a communications issue. On Friday night, November 13, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that flight operations would be slow to return to normal. Airlines were working to reposition aircraft and crews.

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FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said on Saturday that the US air travel schedule is expected to be back to normal by the end of Sunday, November 15, per CBS News.

According to federal officials, the outage was connected to problems with aging air traffic control technology, including switches and routers that became overloaded with data and thus created inconsistencies in radar and communications systems.

The current problem was similar to a regional air traffic control communication outage in September. At the time, the issue snarled hundreds of flights across the Northeast, with the disruption being linked to a construction crew cutting a fiber optic line.

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Aging equipment was also blamed for short radar outrages in 2025 that disrupted Newark airport.

According to aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo, the difference Friday was the nationwide scale of the disruption. It left controllers unable to reliably talk to pilots.

“If you don’t have that ability, whether it’s because the old wires that they have are just run down or for whatever reason, you’ve got to stop airplanes on the ground and not put them in the air, where you’re going to risk not being able to communicate with them,” said Arroyo, a former United Airlines pilot, per NBC News.

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