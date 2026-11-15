Dallas Love Field airport reopens after brief closure over FAA-issued alert concerning ‘security issue’

Love Field spokeswoman Lauren Rounds said the airport had reopened by about 9 pm on November 14.

The airport temporarily shut down operations after the Federal Aviation Administration ( FAA ) issued an alert warning of a security issue involving an aircraft.

Dallas Love Field Airport reopened Saturday night after a brief closure triggered by a security alert involving a commercial aircraft, with police later determining that a reported threat was unfounded.

Were passengers or aircraft affected by the Love Field closure?

Were passengers or aircraft affected by the Love Field closure?

When did Dallas Love Field Airport reopen after the security alert?

When did Dallas Love Field Airport reopen after the security alert?

The Dallas Police Department said in a post on X that a threat had been made but was subsequently determined to be unfounded. Officials did not immediately provide further details about the nature of the threat or the aircraft involved.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said emergency personnel were dispatched to the airport at 8:27 pm. The alert was cancelled seven minutes later, at 8:34 pm, he said.

Also Read: Dallas Love Field Airport closed due to potential bomb threat day after FAA grounded flights across country

Airport alert follows nationwide flight disruption The incident came a day after a nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted air travel across the United States, triggering widespread delays and cancellations.

The FAA had lifted the ground stop on Friday night, but airlines continued working to restore schedules on Saturday. Passengers at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Love Field faced lingering disruptions as carriers adjusted operations following the nationwide halt.

The earlier ground stop was attributed to “extraordinary circumstances” caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centres.

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Love Field returns to operations The brief closure at Love Field added to uncertainty for travellers in the Dallas area, although authorities cancelled the security alert within minutes of dispatching emergency personnel.

The airport confirmed that operations had resumed by 9 pm, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Officials did not report any injuries or provide details about whether passengers or aircraft were directly affected by the alert.

The airport's reopening came as North Texas continued to deal with flight disruptions following Friday's nationwide ground stop.