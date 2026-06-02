Dana Perino family: All on mother, husband after loss of parent Leo Perino

Dana Perino Fox News host and former White House Press Secretary lost her father, Leo Perino, at the age of 79. This has put focus on her family, including mother, Jan Perino, and husband, Peter McMahon.

Dana Perino's mother is Jan, and she's married to Peter McMahon.(Facebook/Dana Perino)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Leo had two girls with Jan – Dana and Angie. He lived in Denver, Colorado. Here's all you need to know about Dana Perino's family.

Dana Perino mother: Who is Jan Perino?

Jan Perino was interviewed back in 2013, when she was retiring from a life of community service through volunteer programs. Jan was raised in Rawlins, Wyoming, and was noted to be a ‘gifted sportswoman’.

In the interview, she had expressed a wish to spend more time pursuing golf and taking up new interests like skiing and tai chi. Jan had described working for Lutheran Family Services, a non-profit, as her favorite job.

Also Read | Scott Pelley vs Bari Weiss net worth: Who is richer as 60 Minutes feud explodes?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “But…my favorite “job” was raising two daughters to be professional, compassionate women who are making a difference in the world,” she added. Speaking of raising her daughters and balancing work, Jan had said “Working for a non-profit helping organization, I involved my family in volunteering to help them understand and see the needs of the world. Families who volunteer together stick together!”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But…my favorite “job” was raising two daughters to be professional, compassionate women who are making a difference in the world,” she added. Speaking of raising her daughters and balancing work, Jan had said “Working for a non-profit helping organization, I involved my family in volunteering to help them understand and see the needs of the world. Families who volunteer together stick together!”. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Notably, Leo, her husband was also a civil activist in Denver, Colorado. He reportedly advocated for neighborhood and community improvement for most of his life. Dana Perino husband: Who is Peter McMahon? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, Leo, her husband was also a civil activist in Denver, Colorado. He reportedly advocated for neighborhood and community improvement for most of his life. Dana Perino husband: Who is Peter McMahon? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dana was 25 when she met Peter. This was back in 1997 when she'd just secured a job on Capitol Hill. The two met on a plane and Peter's ‘great accent’ struck her, as per an interview with People. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dana was 25 when she met Peter. This was back in 1997 when she'd just secured a job on Capitol Hill. The two met on a plane and Peter's ‘great accent’ struck her, as per an interview with People. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Peter had international business ventures and a Royal Air Force childhood. “We had polite conversation at first. I asked him about his book, he asked me how my trip was, but we ended up talking for two and a half hours. We call it love at first flight,” Dana said.

Despite the 12-year age gap, Dana's late father, Leo, also approved of her relationship. She told the publication Leo admitted an older man was what Dana needed, ‘because I was [always] a little bit in a hurry in my life’.

Dana, 54, noted that Peter, an international businessman, often helped her research matters of foreign policy. As a husband, he also reportedly helped her chase her goals. Dana credited Peter as ‘the wizard behind the curtain’ in many of her professional endeavors.

Dana Perino sister: Who is Angie Machock?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Angie, Dana's sister, is married to a man named Ben. Angie is an artist and seems to have a fondness for cats, going by her Instagram profile.

Ainsley Earhardt, co-host of Fox & Friends, praised Dana's sister. “I am blown away by the talent and generosity of Dana Perino’s sister, Angie, an artist and painted this picture of Hayden,” she wrote on Instagram.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON