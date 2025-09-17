Dancing With the Stars text numbers for all contestants: How many votes are you allowed?

The countdown is over — Dancing With the Stars Season 34 kicked off Tuesday, September 16, and fans are gearing up to help their favorite celebrity-pro pairs make it all the way to the Mirrorball Trophy. Voting plays a huge role in the competition, and this season viewers have two simple ways to cast their support. Dancing With the Stars season 34 premiered on Tuesday(Instagram)

Two Ways to Vote

Fans can vote during the live broadcast either online at dwtsvote.abc.com or via text message. Each method allows for up to 10 votes per couple per episode, meaning you can cast a total of 20 votes each week if you use both options.

How to Vote Online

Voting through ABC’s website requires a quick login:

Visit dwtsvote.abc.com and sign in with your email or create a new account.

Check your inbox (or Spam folder) for a verification code.

Enter the code to confirm your account.

Once logged in, select your favorite couple(s) and submit your votes during the live voting window.

How to Vote by Text

The fastest way to support your favorite couple is via SMS:

Simply text the contestant’s unique keyword to 21523 during the voting window.

Each text counts as one vote, up to 10 votes per couple.

You’ll get a confirmation after your first text, and a message once you’ve reached your limit.

Contestant-specific text keywords will be available on the official voting page when live voting begins.

When Voting Opens and Closes

Both text and online voting are only available during the live simulcast of Dancing With the Stars in the Eastern and Central time zones. Voting begins at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT and ends immediately after the final competitive dance of the night.

Fans cannot vote during West Coast rebroadcasts or while streaming the show later on Hulu.

Season 34 Premiere Details

ABC’s hit dance competition returns with 14 new celebrity contestants, co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. The premiere also includes an opening group performance to “Kill the Lights” and a troupe routine set to Tate McRae’s “Just Keep Watching.”