'Dangerous' Trump walks away after 'let Iran take out LA' remark as Republicans turn on him before midterms

At a midterm campaign rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Monday, President Donald Trump spoke about the ongoing war with Iran and its impact on gas prices. He said the higher prices would be temporary and were a small price to pay for keeping the country safe.

What did Trump say?

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press upon his return to the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)

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Trump was arguing that the war was necessary to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear threat. He said the resulting increase in gas prices was temporary and worth the security benefits.

He said, "And again, remember, with the war, it’s just artificial. It’s a little bit high. It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe. They can take out a city. Let ’em take out Los Angeles, let ’em take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay, and it’s going to be over with very soon. It’s essentially almost over with."

California leaders condemn Trump's remarks

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{{^usCountry}} California Democratic leaders quickly condemned Trump's comments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} California Democratic leaders quickly condemned Trump's comments. {{/usCountry}}

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Gov. Gavin Newsom called Trump “deranged and dangerous.”

He wrote, “After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego.”

His press office added that the president was "advocating for an attack on 10+ million US residents in two of America’s largest cities," describing it as "not normal."

Newsom later directed the state's State Threat Assessment Center to monitor whether any foreign actors might interpret Trump's remarks as an invitation to target California. He called the comments "dangerous – if not treasonous."

He also threatened to invoke the 25th Amendment following the remarks.

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Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the statements were "dangerous and could potentially compromise our safety."

She said. "The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives. In the face of irresponsible threats, as Angelenos, we know how to stand together and protect our city.”

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria wrote, "San Diego is not collateral damage. We are not expendable. And we are never a ‘small price to pay.’ Keep our city out of your reckless war talk."

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) posted a succinct response, "Twenty-fifth amendment NOW."

White House defends Trump's remarks

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung described the criticism as a “media freakout” that is “not rooted in reality.”

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He said Trump “was clearly stating U.S. cities would have been threatened if a nuclear Iran hadn’t been stopped. America is safer because of the President. Iran has no nuclear, no navy, no air force, and no money.”

Some California Republicans push back

Jim Desmond, a Trump-endorsed Republican congressional candidate in a San Diego-area district and Navy veteran, said he “vehemently disagree[s]” with the comments.

He wrote: “America must stand up to Iran and defend our interests, but the first responsibility of our Commander in Chief is to protect the American people and our homeland. … No American city is expendable, and no American family should ever be treated as collateral damage."

Rep. Kevin Kiley, an independent who caucuses with Republicans, called the comment “unhelpful.”

Trump walks away

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Trump spoke to reporters ahead of his trip to Maryland on Tuesday. When asked about his remarks, he simply walked away.