What is the 25th Amendment and why is it being discussed now? Trump's letter to Norway sparks debate

In a bombshell letter to Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged that his desire to annex Greenland is motivated by his dissatisfaction at not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Senator Markey's call for the 25th Amendment has sparked social media debate over Trump's letter to Norway's PM. Here's what it means. (File Photo: X/@WhiteHouse)

In response to the letter, Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts publicly urged invoking the 25th Amendment on January 19 in an X post.

In the letter, Trump writes that he has “No obligation to think of peace” since he did not receive the Nobel Peace prize for stopping “8 wars.”

Read more: Trump was asked whether he would use force to take over Greenland. His response

What is the 25th Amendment? The 25th Amendment was ratified in 1967 following the assassination of President John F Kennedy. The Amendment specifies what occurs if the country's president or vice president is removed, passes away, resigns, or, in the case of the president, is unable to "discharge the powers and duties of the office."

In this particular case, Section 4 of the Amendment is being called to that gives power to transfer presidential powers and duties to the Vice President.

The Amendment comes into action when the Vice President and either a majority of the Principal Officers of the Executive Departments or “such other body as Congress may by law provide” have decided that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office.

If the president contests that declaration, Congress must decide to uphold the removal of powers within a predetermined time frame by the same supermajorities.

The clause is still difficult to invoke politically and legally, and it has never been utilized in American history to remove a president permanently.

Read more: ‘No obligation to think of peace’: Trump links Greenland threats to Nobel snub

Why are people invoking it now? Social media debate has intensified as critics of Trump argue that his recent conduct and the letter to Norway's PM Jonas suggesting threats of war raise fears about his fitness to serve as the President of the country.

Multiple social media posts have emerged in response after Ed Markey's call to invoke the 25th Amendment and impeachment.

An X user, Larareadsbannedbooks, wrote, “The 25th Amendment allows us to remove a president who is unfit. Raise your hand if you think that Donald Trump is unfit to be the president of the United States of America.”

Rick Wilson, a NYT #1 bestseller author, also weighed in on the matter and wrote, “Trump‘s new gigantic temper tantrum over Norway is deep into 25th Amendment territory. Hell, at this point? 25th Admt territory is far in the rearview mirror and we are descending further into madness by the moment.”

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari, Representative for Arizona’s Third Congressional District, referred to Trump's letter to Jonas and also called for the immediate invocation of the 25th Amendment and wrote, “The president of the United States is extremely mentally ill, and it’s putting all of our lives at risk. The 25th Amendment exists for a reason—we need to invoke it immediately.”