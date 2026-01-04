Venezuela Vice President Delcy Rodriguez sworn in as President? What we know

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States carried out an overnight operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of the country’s long-serving president, Nicolás Maduro. Trump said Washington would place Venezuela under temporary US control, including the possible deployment of American forces. Fox News headlines display news about the US military's capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, on the outside of the News Corp building in New York City on January 3, 2026.(AFP)

"We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," Trump said during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. “We can't take a chance that someone else takes over Venezuela who doesn't have the interests of Venezuelans in mind.”

Trump added that US oil companies would be sent into the country, even as an embargo on "all Venezuelan oil remains in full effect."

“We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country,” Trump said.

Maduro to face charges in the United States: Trump

Trump said Maduro and his wife were being transported by ship to New York to face indictments on alleged drug trafficking, weapons, and conspiracy charges.

He also released what he described as the first image of Maduro following his capture, claiming it was taken aboard the USS Iwo Jima as Maduro was being taken to New York City.

Delcy Rodríguez 'sworn in'?

Trump said Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez had been “just sworn in” as Venezuela's new president following Maduro’s capture.

However, the Venezuelan government has made no announcement confirming that Rodríguez was sworn in.

Several sources also told Reuters that Rodríguez was in Russia at the time, though Russia’s state news agency denied those reports, calling them "fake."

Rodríguez demands proof of life

Earlier on Saturday, Rodríguez demanded that the United States provide “proof of life” for Maduro and his wife. Her comments were broadcast in an audio message aired on Venezuelan state television, following Trump's claim that the pair had been captured by US forces.