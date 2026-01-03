Nicolas Maduro's first picture after US capture released by Trump: Blindfolded, soundproof headphones, handcuffed

Donald Trump shared the first image of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro following his captured by the US. The picture was taken when ‘captured’ Maduro was aboard the USS Iwo Jima as he was heading to New York City for indictment. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro(Trump Truth Social)

Blindfolded Nicolás Maduro being transported to NY

In the post shared on Truth Social by the US President, Maduro was seen blindfolded, donning soundproof headphones, handcuffed, and holding a plastic water bottle. He was dressed in a Nike sweatsuit while standing on the US Navy’s Iwo Jima en route to New York, where he faces prosecution for narco-terrorism charges, as per NY POST.

Next to Maduro on the ship stands a law enforcement officer, mostly cropped out of the image, who appears to be holding his arm.

Trump's post comes amidst a wave of viral fake arrest photos circulating online following the US capture of Maduro and his spouse Cilia Flores.

Cilia Flores' picture not released

The person who was not shown in the image is Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, who has also been arrested and charged in connection with the narco-terrorism scheme and is being extradited to the Southern District of New York to face legal proceedings.

Maduro and his wife's capture by US forces

Maduro was captured along with his spouse by US forces during a critical military operation on Saturday morning, resulting in a constitutional crisis in the South American nation.

Maduro and Flores have been charged with narcoterrorism, as per recently released indictment from the Department of Justice.

A US helicopter sustained damage and several troops were injured during the unprecedented raid aimed at capturing Maduro, said President Trump.

“That we had nobody killed was amazing. I think we had nobody killed, I have to say, because a couple of guys were hit, but they came back and they're supposed to be in pretty good shape,” the POTUS stated during an interview with Fox and Friends.

He also mentioned that there were “a few injuries” but did not elaborate further.

The President noted that no aircraft were lost in the course of the operation, although one helicopter was struck “pretty hard.”