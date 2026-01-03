Who is Cilia Flores? Nicolas Maduro's ‘captured’ wife indicted in New York's Southern District

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that US forces carried out a large-scale strike in Venezuela and flew out President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. These claims remain unverified and were swiftly rejected by Caracas. Even as the claims remain unsubstantiated, they have once again placed Flores under an international spotlight as one of the most powerful figures within Venezuela's ruling elite. Cilia Flores has grown her influence alongside Nicolas Maduro over 30 years. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero/File Photo(REUTERS)

Also Read: Where is Venezuela oppn leader Maria Corina Machado? Nobel winner in focus after US takes out Nicolas Maduro

About Cilia Flores

Born on October 15, 1956, in Tinaquillo, a small town in Venezuela's Cojedes state, Flores grew up as the youngest of six children in a family facing significant economic hardship. Seeking better opportunities, her family later moved to Caracas, where she pursued higher education at a private university, studying criminal law, as reported by The National Post.

Her legal training would eventually serve as a springboard into the heart of Venezuela's political arena

Far from serving as a ceremonial figure, Flores has been a key political force within Venezuela's Chavista movement for over 30 years. Operating largely behind the scenes, she has influenced government policy, guided appointments of top officials, and helped shape the broader political strategy of the ruling party.

Also Read: 'Absolutely insane video': Trump admin's strikes on Venezuela caught on cam

Flores and Maduro's relationship

Flores and Maduro, in the early 1990s, while both were serving as advisers to Hugo Chavez, and their relationship, both personal and political, grew stronger over time. After Chavez's death, Maduro narrowly won the presidency and succeeded him, and the couple married in July 2013, formalizing a partnership that has since become central to the inner workings of Venezuela's government.

As first lady, Flores initially concentrated on administrative duties at the presidential palace. However, she expanded her influence, becoming a trusted adviser to Maduro and a central power broker within his administration over time.

Pam Bondi says Flores and Maduro indicted

On Saturday, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife, Flores, were indicted on Narco-terrorism charges after recent US military actions in Venezuela. She added that the indictments against the couple were filed in the Southern District of New York, as reported by The Hill.

Bondi wrote, “They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts. On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers,” in a statement.