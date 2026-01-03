Search
Sat, Jan 03, 2026
Videos capture loud explosions, panic, screams in Venezuela capital Caracas; US officials ‘aware'

HT News Desk
Jan 03, 2026 12:57 pm IST

Venezuela news: Loud explosions were accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard in Caracas around 2 am (0600 GMT) Saturday.

Screams and rising smoke were captured in videos of explosions that hit Venezuela capital Caracas in the early hours of Saturday, a development that comes amid country's tensions with the United States where President Donald Trump recently warned of ground strikes over drug trafficking.

Smoke raises at La Carlota airport after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday(AP)
Loud explosions were accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard in Caracas around 2 am (0600 GMT) Saturday, an AFP news agency report mentioned, citing its journalist.

Unconfirmed visuals surfaced on social media, purportedly capturing the moment the explosions struck Venezuela capital.

US President Donald Trump, who has deployed a navy task force to the Caribbean, recently raised the possibility of ground strikes against Venezuela.

Sounds of explosions were still being heard around 2:15 am, although their exact location was unclear.

The attack would be the first known land strike on Venezuelan soil.

For weeks, Donald Trump has threatened ground strikes on drug cartels in the region, saying they would start “soon”.

People in various neighborhoods reportedly rushed to the streets. Some could be seen in the distance from various areas of Caracas.

Trump administration officials said they were aware of reports of explosions and aircraft over Venezuela's capital Caracas early on Saturday morning, CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted on X.

The White House and Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
