Multiple explosions heard in Venezuela capital Caracas amid tensions with US

Multiple explosions rocked Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, as loud sounds were heard across the city in the early hours of Saturday. The southern part of the city near a major military base was also left without power, Reuters witnesses said. Visuals surfacing on social media captured the moment the explosions hit the city.(X/@anthonyseijas2)

At least 7 explosions were heard and low-flying aircraft were seen in the capital city, Associated Press reported. Unverified visuals surfacing on social media allegedly captured the moment the explosions hit the city.

Officials in the Trump administration are aware of reports of explosions and aircraft over Caracas early on Saturday, CBS News reported citing sources.

People in several neighbourhoods ran out into the streets, and some were visible from a distance in different parts of Caracas. Residents also said they heard gunfire in several parts of the capital, Bloomberg reported.

This comes amid Venezuela’s tensions with United States as Donald Trump-led administration takes actions against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, including the seizure of oil tankers and at least one airstrike on land earlier.

Notably, Trump had warned the possibility of ground strikes against Venezuela.

Apart from these steps, the US military also carried out several deadly strikes on boats accused of drug smuggling in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean. The deadly maritime campaign has killed at least 107 people in no fewer than 30 strikes, according to details released by the US military.

Trump has repeatedly spoken about possible land operations in Venezuela as part of efforts to push Maduro to step down, including through tougher sanctions.

Notably, Nicolas Maduro has strongly rejected any links to criminal activity and has said the United States is trying to remove him from power to gain access to Venezuela’s large oil reserves and rare earth mineral resources.

So far, neither the Venezuelan government nor the Pentagon in the United States has commented on the explosions.