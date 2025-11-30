Why US threatened to attack Venezuela. Explaining Trump vs Nicolas Maduro row

President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that the US could use force if he does not step down voluntarily, according to the Wall Street Journal. This comes hours after Trump said that the airspace ‘above and surrounding’ the South American nation should be considered as 'closed in its entirety', an assertion that raised several questions. The 79-year-old did not elaborate, nor did the White House. Trump speaks with members of the media following a call with military service members, on Thanksgiving(REUTERS)

“To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Uncertainty remains over whether Trump was signalling a new policy shift or simply doubling down on his administration’s long-running pressure campaign against Maduro. The president’s remarks came after months of US military action in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific, where American forces have repeatedly targeted small boats accused of smuggling narcotics. More than 80 people have been killed in these maritime strikes since early September.

Read More: Can Venezuela counter if the US strikes? Amid Trump's threats, a look at military capacities | Explained

The warning followed a wave of flight cancellations to Venezuela after the Federal Aviation Administration urged pilots to use extreme caution when flying near the country amid heightened military activity.

Though the FAA typically regulates US airspace, it frequently issues global advisories for conflict zones in coordination with foreign governments and the International Civil Aviation Organisation. Neither agency has commented following Trump’s remarks.

In recent months, the US has flown strategic bombers near Venezuelan airspace and deployed the USS Gerald R Ford, the nation’s most advanced aircraft carrier, to the region. Its arrival capped what defense officials say is the largest US show of force in the Caribbean in decades. The mission, dubbed “Operation Southern Spear,” now includes nearly a dozen Navy vessels and roughly 12,000 sailors and Marines.

Why Trump is threatening Venezuela and Nicolas Maduro

Tensions between the US and Venezuela have escalated dramatically in 2025, with President Trump authorizing military deployments and airstrikes that have raised fears of direct conflict.

The president had made several promises about stopping the flow of drugs such as fentanyl during his 2024 campaign. Multiple strikes were carried out against the alleged narcotics trafficking operations. Washington has also gone out to say that it does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

In March, Trump signed a proclamation labeling the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. The designation accused the gang of infiltrating the United States and waging “irregular warfare” on American communities.

US officials have gone further, alleging that Maduro plays a key role in the Cartel de los Soles and has used drug trafficking as a weapon to “flood” the US with illegal narcotics.

Maduro has repeatedly denied the accusations, insisting that Washington’s actions are part of a long-running effort to pursue regime change and gain control over Venezuela’s vast natural resources.

In August, the State Department doubled the reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest, raising it to $50 million. The department accuses the Venezuelan leader of overseeing a multinational drug enterprise responsible for mass cocaine shipments and of enabling armed gangs throughout the country.