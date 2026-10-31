Daniel J. Sullivan, an independent candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alaska whose name closely resembles that of Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, has reportedly left his hometown of Petersburg just days before the midterm elections, according to multiple sources who spoke with CBS News.

Daniel J. Sullivan, whose name resembles Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan’s, reportedly departed Petersburg shortly before Election Day.

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A former student and resident of Petersburg told CBS News that she spotted Sullivan boarding a flight to Anchorage on Monday, two days before The New York Times published a report alleging that operatives connected to Democratic candidate Mary Peltola's campaign had recruited him to enter the Senate race. However, the resident said she did not know where Sullivan was headed. Another acquaintance described Sullivan and his wife as "world travelers."

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As of now. his current whereabouts remain unknown, as per CBS news.

Daniel J. Sullivan's name controversy

Questions have also emerged about the level of activity surrounding Sullivan's campaign. Dozens of Petersburg residents told CBS News they had not seen or received any campaign materials, including flyers, mailers, brochures or yard signs, since the former elementary school teacher announced his candidacy last spring.

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{{^usCountry}} "I don't think it's a serious candidacy," said Andrew Worhatch, a local fisherman, adding that he had not seen a campaign platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I don't think it's a serious candidacy," said Andrew Worhatch, a local fisherman, adding that he had not seen a campaign platform. {{/usCountry}}

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A CBS News crew visiting Petersburg in the days leading up to the election also found little evidence of an active campaign. Reporters observed no visible campaign activity, even around Sullivan's home, which is located next to the town's main coastal highway.

Despite the lack of visible campaigning, Sullivan has some local supporters. Keely Hankins, one of his backers, said she believes "Petersburg Dan" is the only candidate capable of representing the interests of Southeast Alaska.

Republicans calls Daniel J. Sullivan a ‘sham candidate’

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The candidacy has sparked controversy for months, with Republicans accusing Daniel J. Sullivan of entering the race to confuse voters in one of the country's closest Senate contests. Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan has publicly dismissed him as a "sham candidate."

Alaska election officials initially ruled Daniel J. Sullivan ineligible to appear on the ballot, but state courts later overturned that decision, allowing him to remain in the race.

Mary Peltola denies any involvement

Both Mary Peltola's campaign and national Democratic groups have denied having any involvement in recruiting Sullivan. Peltola has told supporters that she is "not interested in tricking voters" and insisted she "knew nothing about" the other Sullivan. Meanwhile, Daniel J. Sullivan maintained in interviews over the summer that his interest in becoming a senator was genuine.

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Following The New York Times report detailing alleged efforts to recruit Sullivan, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered an investigation, while the Department of Justice expanded its criminal inquiry into the matter.

No charges filed

No criminal charges have been filed so far. Separately, the Justice Department has also filed a civil lawsuit seeking to prevent certification of the election results if Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan loses, citing concerns about potential "voter confusion."

With the election approaching, Daniel J. Sullivan's unexplained departure from Petersburg and the apparent lack of campaign activity have added another layer of uncertainty to an already contentious Alaska Senate race.