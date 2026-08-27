Russian ‘military’ officer killed, wife injured after car explodes in St Petersburg: Report

A car carrying a Russian military serviceman and his wife exploded in St Petersburg on Thursday, killing the man instantly, local media reported. His wife was injured and taken to hospital. A Russian military officer was reportedly killed and his wife wounded in a car explosion in St. Petersburg. (X/@visegrad24)

A Russian online newspaper Fontanka identified the deceased as a lieutenant colonel. The Mash Telegram channel also reported that the victims were a military serviceman and his wife, according to a Reuters report.

The blast occurred around 10 am local time near a supermarket in the Sushary, residential neighborhood located in the Pushkinsky district of St. Petersburg. Preliminary reports indicate that an IED exploded inside the vehicle, reported The Moscow Times.

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Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case after a car caught fire, killing one person and injuring another. However, the agency did not identify the deceased as a military officer.

Unverified footage shared by local Telegram channels and other social media channels such as X showed police and emergency personnel at a cordoned-off street, with debris and what appeared to be fragments of the damaged car scattered across the road.