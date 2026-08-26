CIA chief John Ratcliffe spoke to Russian secret services, Putin aware of his visit: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about CIA chief John Ratcliffe's visit to the country, Kremlin said on Wednesday, a day after reports of a ‘mystery plane’ landing in Moscow surfaced. Russia also said that Ratcliffe had "contacts" with Russia's special services during his first Moscow trip as CIA chief but didn't speak to Putin. CIA chief John Ratcliffe seen with US President Donald Trump (L); Russian President Vladimir Putin on the right.

"There were contacts through the intelligence agencies, but there were no meetings of any kind with the Russian president," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, as quoted by news agency AFP.

Peskov also called the US spy chief's talks with Russian intelligence a “positive development”. He had earlier told Reuters that Putin did not plan to have a meeting with Ratcliffe.

Data from Flightradar24 had showed a US military C-17 plane travelling to Latvia and then on to Moscow. Reports said that Ratcliffe was on that plane but the purpose of the visit was not disclosed.