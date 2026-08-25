CIA chief John Ratcliffe was aboard US mystery plane that landed in Moscow: Report

US Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe is visiting Moscow for meetings, US media said on Tuesday, after flight data showed an American military aircraft flew to the Russian capital. Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Ratcliffe (Getty Images via AFP File)

CBS News quoted sources familiar with the situation as confirming Ratcliffe's trip, saying it was his first known visit to Russia as CIA chief. Axios separately confirmed it, quoting a US official.

There was no immediate comment from the CIA or the White House. It was unclear if the meetings were about US efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Earlier, data from Flightradar24 showed a US military C-17 travelling from the United States to Latvia and then on to Moscow.