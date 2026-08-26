Why is CIA Director John Ratcliffe in Moscow? What we know as Russia denies US envoy talks

It could be a major escalation on the part of Russia, as peace talks with Ukraine stall over disagreements on core issues. If the reported US intelligence assessment is true, it could be several steps backwards in the talks between Russia and NATO.

The reported visit has come as US intelligence assessment indicates that Russia President Vladimir Putin is planning "provocative actions" against NATO allies, including Ukraine, per CBS . Putin's objective is reportedly to test the resolve of the Trump administration and NATO as it reels from the ongoing military operation in the Persian Gulf.

On Tuesday, John Ratcliffe, the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), reportedly made a surprise visit to Moscow . Neither the US nor Russia has confirmed the visit, but US media reported citing flight data that the visit indeed took place.

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What Russia Said About John Ratcliffe's Moscow Visit Russia has dismissed claims that there are talks planned with the US envoy, as reports claim that CIA Director John Ratcliffe is in Moscow. Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Russian government spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that there are "no such plans" for talks with the US envoy.

“No, there are no such plans,” Peskov said, adding that he had “no such information” about CIA Director John Ratcliffe's visit.

John Ratcliffe's Reported Visit: What's True And What's Not The reports originated initially from FlightRadar24 data, which showed a C-17 aircraft belonging to the US military that was on its way from Latvia to the US, took an about turn and landed in Moscow from Riga. The CIA did not comment on the reports, but Axios reported, citing an official in Washington, that a US government official indeed traveled to Moscow on Tuesday.

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However, it was not confirmed who the official was and what the purpose of the visit was. The US media organizations also contacted Latvia's Defense Ministry about the destination of the plane. But a spokesperson for the ministry said that they would not be able to provide information on the flight, as it is not operated by Latvia.

“Since the aircraft is not operated by the National Armed Forces of Latvia, we are unable to provide any further information concerning this particular flight,” they said.