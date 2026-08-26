Is Dollywood closing after Dolly Parton's death? Park clarifies as fans queue to mourn singer; ‘the show…’

However, the theme park has not closed down permanently after Dolly Parton's death, Variety reported . In fact, releasing a statement amidst concerns, Dollywood said that fans of Parton can visit as soon as Wednesday, August 26.

However, they were left disappointed as Dollywood closed down for the day, canceling all events for the day, as the world mourned Parton's death. It also prompted many fans to ask if the closure is permanent, especially as the website of the park also went down with an error message stating that they are experiencing "abnormally high volume". We appreciate your patience and hope to be back online shortly," the message read.

Dolly Parton's passing on Tuesday brought thousands of the Queen of Country's fans to Dollywood, the late singer's theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, as they wanted to mourn the 80-year-old's passing.

How did Dollywood plan to honor Dolly Parton following her death?

How did Dollywood plan to honor Dolly Parton following her death?

Dollywood will continue to welcome guests again starting Wednesday, the theme park announced in a statement shortly after Dolly Parton's death. They said things will go back to normal at Dollywood after the one-day break "as Dolly wanted."

“In her spirit, Dollywood will be open Wednesday as Dolly wanted, always reminding everyone with her signature sparkle — ‘the show must go on,'” the statement read. “Together, we honor her by carrying forward her message of love, perseverance and hope.”

Also read: Dolly Parton cause of death: What happened to ‘The Queen of Country’? Details emerge amid death at 80

What Happens To Dollywood After Dolly Parton's Death? Dollywood's ownership and day-to-day functioning won't be affected with Dolly Parton's passing. The park is jointly owned by Parton's estate and the Herschend Family Entertainment. Despite her death, the estate and its trust will continue to co-manage the amusement park.

Dolly Parton's Death: What To Know Dolly Parton's death was announced by his nephew, Bryan Seaver, via a video message on her official social media handles. Seaver was Parton's longtime head of security. A cause of death was not announced.

“Hey everyone, my name is Brian Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my Aunt Dolly Rebecca Parton,” Seaver said. "Dean, sister, sis, aunt granny to one generation and Gigi to the next. This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality.

This story is being updated.