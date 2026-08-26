Dollywood website goes down after Dolly Parton’s death as fans flood site: ‘Abnormally high volume’

Following the announcement of the death of Country Music legend Dolly Parton, thousands of fans flocked to the website of Dollywood, the amusement park founded by Dolly Parton in Tennessee. Such was the rush to visit the site that the servers crashed midway Tuesday afternoon. Country Music star Dolly Parton jokes with members of the National Press Club prior to her remarks March 23. (REUTERS)

On visiting the website, an error message flashed instead of the home screen. "We apologize," it read. "We are currently experiencing abnormally high volume. We appreciate your patience and home to be back online shortly."

“Dollywood website crashes today after family announces the passing of Dolly Parton,” one user wrote, sharing a screenshot of the error message. “She was loved by all!”