By Michael Holden Prince Harry's children moving school after two days over security concerns

LONDON, Sept 14 - The children of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are to swap schools after just two days because of concerns over the security of transporting them, the couple's spokesperson said on Monday.

Last month, Harry, the younger son of King Charles, and his family relocated to Britain after six years of living in California, with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, starting school in September.

The location of their new home and details of the children's school have been kept private. But on Monday, a spokesperson for the couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, confirmed reports that Archie and Lilibet were changing schools after just two days.

The distance between their home and the original school, with heavy traffic in the area, had caused concern for their security team.

"The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family's security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements," the spokesperson said.

"The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family. This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there."

The couple stepped down from royal duties and moved to the U.S. in 2020, leading to estrangement ​and awkward relations with the royal family as they delivered a series of barbed comments about the institution.

Their return came as a surprise, with even the monarch unaware of their plans until just days before it became public.

Harry and Meghan are not living in a royal residence and will remain non-working royals, as agreed with the late Queen Elizabeth before their move.

Their status as private citizens was confirmed in a letter authorised by Charles and sent to senior ​British officials last week, a step which their spokesperson said had come as a surprise to Harry and Meghan.

The prince has also been critical of the government's decision to strip him and his family of ​automatic police ⁠protection afforded to other senior royals, with a bespoke system put in place instead.

Harry's security is currently being reviewed by a government committee, and the couple's spokesperson confirmed that Meghan's situation is also being looked at again for the first time since they moved away from Britain.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.