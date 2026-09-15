Vinted down: Thousands say app not loading amid outage; 'Please fix it'
According to Downdetector, reports of problems began coming in around 3:25 p.m. EDT on Monday, with most users saying the app was not loading.
The Vinted app is down for thousands of users across the United States. According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of problems began coming in around 3:25 p.m. EDT on Monday, with most users saying the app was not loading. By 3:50 p.m., Downdetector had recorded more than 1,000 outage reports.
Social media reports
Several Vinted users also took to social media to report the outage and share their frustration.
One user wrote on X, "Vinted down, which is depriving me of my evening scrolling after a truly hellish Monday—seriously, my thirteenth reason."
Another added, "I open pinterest i close pinterest i open vinted i close vinted i open pinterest i close pinterest i open vinted i close vinted i open pinterest."
A third person commented, "C’mon Vinted this is getting extremely tiresome your App breaks down too often please sort it out!"
Another expressed, "Vinted down this Might be the worst moment of My life."
The cause of the outage is currently unknown. Vinted's website, however, appears to be working normally.
About Vinted
Vinted is an online marketplace where people can buy and sell secondhand clothing, accessories and other pre-owned items. Founded in Lithuania in 2008, the company now operates in several countries, including the United States. Users can buy and sell items through the Vinted app and website.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More