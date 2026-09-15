Vinted down: Thousands say app not loading amid outage; 'Please fix it'

The Vinted app is down for thousands of users across the United States. According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of problems began coming in around 3:25 p.m. EDT on Monday, with most users saying the app was not loading. By 3:50 p.m., Downdetector had recorded more than 1,000 outage reports. Vinted app down in US. (UnSplash)

Social media reports Several Vinted users also took to social media to report the outage and share their frustration.

One user wrote on X, "Vinted down, which is depriving me of my evening scrolling after a truly hellish Monday—seriously, my thirteenth reason."

Another added, "I open pinterest i close pinterest i open vinted i close vinted i open pinterest i close pinterest i open vinted i close vinted i open pinterest."

A third person commented, "C’mon Vinted this is getting extremely tiresome your App breaks down too often please sort it out!"

Another expressed, "Vinted down this Might be the worst moment of My life."

The cause of the outage is currently unknown. Vinted's website, however, appears to be working normally.