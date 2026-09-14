“The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!” Trump posted on social media.

Trump made the remarks on Monday while hitting out at efforts of technology leaders to introduce greater government oversight of AI. He described attempts to limit the technology as part of a “Sick conspiracy” and argued that tighter controls could benefit China.

US President Donald Trump has rejected calls for tighter government oversight of artificial intelligence, saying the technology does not need any additional restrictions other than a “high IQ” president, which the country already has.

How does Trump view the relationship between AI regulation and competition with China?

How does Trump view the relationship between AI regulation and competition with China?

Why do some technology leaders call for stronger oversight of AI?

Why do some technology leaders call for stronger oversight of AI?

What does Trump believe is the only necessary control for AI?

What does Trump believe is the only necessary control for AI?

Trump cites Anthropic action Trump said his administration had already prevented AI company Anthropic from doing “bad, or potentially bad” things.

Anthropic has had a difficult relationship with the Trump administration. The Pentagon has sought to classify the company’s models as a security risk, while one of its more advanced models was also temporarily banned.

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Trump’s comments came after technology leaders, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI chief Sam Altman and Elon Musk, called for stronger government oversight of AI. Their stated aim is to ensure the technology is developed with safety, legal liability, economic growth, scientific progress and national security in mind.

Amodei published a 3,800-word essay on Saturday calling for slower AI development. Microsoft also released its own code of conduct on Monday aimed at ensuring that humans remain in control of AI.

Trump warns against AI restrictions Trump said efforts to constrain AI could allow China to overtake the US in the technology.

“There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China,” Trump said.

Trump has previously opposed greater government oversight of AI. After returning to the White House last year, he revoked a Biden administration executive order on AI oversight and issued a more detailed order of his own more than 16 months later in June.

AI regulation becomes midterm issue The debate over AI has also emerged as a political issue ahead of November’s midterm elections. Many voters have expressed opposition to the construction of additional data centres, while concerns have also grown over possible job losses and the impact of AI on children’s education.

The prospect of a slower AI expansion pushed stocks lower in Monday morning trading, as demand for advanced computer chips and data-centre construction materials could decline.

Rahm Emanuel, the former Chicago mayor, Democratic congressman and White House chief of staff, criticised Trump’s approach after Amodei’s essay.

Emanuel said the essay was “an admission that we’re driving down a dark, winding road on wet pavement with the headlights off. And where’s President Trump? Looks like he nodded off again. It’s time to turn the lights on, put both hands on the wheel, and regain control before it’s too late.”

Trump, however, defended the rapid expansion of AI, saying the concerns were linked to America’s lead in the sector.

In a separate Monday social media post, he said the concerns about AI are only because “the United States is leading, by a lot, every other country. Don’t kill the Golden Goose!”