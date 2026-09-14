'Well, it's too…': What Trump said on backing JD Vance for potential 2028 US presidential run
In June, JD Vance said he would speak to his wife about a possible run for the White House after the 2026 midterm elections.
US President Donald Trump said that it is “too early” to endorse vice president JD Vance for the 2028 presidential election, although he said Vance is “terrific”. The vice president had said earlier that decisions regarding his formal bid would be made after the midterms scheduled for November this year.
Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One in Shannon, Ireland, on Sunday.
Trump on backing Vance for potential presidential bid
Asked if he was prepared to back JD Vance for a possible 2028 presidential campaign, Trump said, "Well, it's too early. I mean, it's too early. I think he's terrific.”
Trump added, “We've got so many terrific people. We have, as they call it, a very deep bench."
When reporters asked who could emerge as the strongest challenger to Vance, Trump said, "You know, I just think they're all very good, and JD’s fantastic, and he did a very good job."
Poll says Vance among potential 2028 presidential candidates
A Focaldata/Financial Times poll published earlier this month put Vance and former vice president Kamala Harris at the front of their respective parties as possible contenders for the 2028 White House race.
Vance had a lead of more than 20 percentage points among Republican primary voters, with 43% backing him. Secretary of state Marco Rubio was next with 21%, while Donald Trump Jr, the president's son, had 7% support.
On the Democratic side, Harris was well ahead with 29% support among likely primary voters. California Governor Gavin Newsom followed with 14%, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had 11%, and former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg stood at 9%.
What Vance said earlier on 2028 presidential bid
In June, Vance said he would speak to his wife about a possible run for the White House after the 2026 midterm elections.
In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, he said, “Usha and I will absolutely sit down and talk about what comes next for our family. People sort of assume that I’m sitting around, figuring out, whether I’m gonna run for president … the way that I make decisions is that I try not to make them until I absolutely must.”
Vance also said he expected Trump to back whatever decision he eventually made. “I have no doubt that the president of the United States is going to be very supportive of anything that I ultimately decide to do,” said Vance.
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