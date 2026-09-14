Trump says Ukraine, Russia agreed not to hit each other's energy sites; justifies rise in diesel prices

United States President Donald Trump made a big declaration on Monday that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to not hit each other's energy targets. Trump also said that the world’s diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia, Ukraine War and not Iran. (File Photos/AFP)

He also attributed the recent hike in diesel prices globally to war between Russia and Ukraine and not the US' war with Iran.

“Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise! The World’s Diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia/Ukraine War, not Iran,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's post comes day after he criticised Kyiv for striking Russian oil refineries.

On Monday, NATO chief Mark Rutte said that the alliance will step up its support for Ukraine following a series of Russian drone attacks near the Ukraine-Poland border.

Rutte said that the Russian strikes “close to NATO territory” show Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “desperation and also his desire to sow fear and terror”.

“Russia is growing increasingly reckless as it continues its terrible war against Ukraine,” he added, reported Associated Press.

“He thinks that he can stop us from supporting Ukraine and that he can undermine our unity. He is wrong,” Rutte said.

Russia dismisses strike near Polish border After the rare strike at the Polish border, Russia said that it will continue to attack targets across the "whole" of Ukraine.

When asked about the strikes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "If I understand correctly, this is about Ukrainian territory," reported AFP.

"Our military are fulfilling their tasks on the whole territory of Ukraine... They will continue to do so," he added.

Poland is a long standing ally of Ukraine. “These coming weeks and months will be a time of very intensified actions on the Russian side, and unfortunately we cannot rule out that this escalation will also affect our territory,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Sunday in Warsaw.

Tusk also said that Poland had information that Russia could target Ukraine's border areas.

"We knew that in the Russian plan there will be an attempt to de-organise, paralyse and maybe even destroy Ukrainian border crossings, which also affects our country," he said.

The Polish PM added that he would consult with NATO allies to come up with a possible coordinated response.

(With inputs from wires)