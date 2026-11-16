Retired FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has claimed that the dark web is being explored in the Nancy Guthrie case. Savannah Guthrie’s mother was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson on the evening of January 31. She was reported missing by her family on February 1.

Dark web and possibility of ‘international nexus’ being explored in Nancy Guthrie case, ex-FBI agent says (X/@TheCalvinCooli1)

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“Did you know that the Dark Web is being explored in Nancy's case as well as the possibility of an international nexus,” Coffindaffer wrote on X.

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Porch Guy walked ‘backwards' with Nancy Guthrie ‘slumped over' during abduction, Jennifer Coffindaffer claims

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{{^usCountry}} Coffindaffer, who has been following the case and speaking out about it on social media for months, recently also revealed why she believes there were no footprints in Nancy’s blood that was found in and around her house after her abduction. She said she believes the suspect “extricated her from her home walking backwards with her in front of him, slumped over.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coffindaffer, who has been following the case and speaking out about it on social media for months, recently also revealed why she believes there were no footprints in Nancy’s blood that was found in and around her house after her abduction. She said she believes the suspect “extricated her from her home walking backwards with her in front of him, slumped over.” {{/usCountry}}

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“The reason there are no footprints in Nancy's blood is because Porch Guy extricated her from her home walking backwards with her in front of him, slumped over. Demonstrations coming,” Coffindaffer wrote on X.

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“This is the only way, I believe that she could have been taken out of that house without the blood being disturbed. Also, after recreating this physically, it would be the easiest way to move Nancy, who weighed 150 pounds. What made me think of this was SWAT tryouts. This is exactly how I was able to pick up the big guys and move them,” she added.

Coffindaffer continued, “I previously believed she was carried. Not anymore after acting this out. Based on the blood not being disturbed, this is the most probable way she was removed from her home that night.”

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI profiler suggests abductor may have interacted with missing woman and her family before kidnapping

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Coffindaffer previously called for a nationwide manhunt for the Nancy Guthrie suspect – the man who was captured on Nancy's property, widely known as the “Porch Guy” – urging investigators to “plaster his face everywhere.” She suggested that investigators should flood traditional and social media with the suspect's photos and even engage Spanish‑speaking communities, per The International Business Times.