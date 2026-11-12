Retired detective says Nancy Guthrie investigators putting ‘way too much emphasis’ on DNA evidence, suggests returning to traditional methods
Retired homicide detective Chris McDonough has questioned how investigators are handling the Nancy Guthrie case.
More than nine months after Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, a retired homicide detective has suggested that investigators are putting “too much” faith in DNA evidence. Savannah Guthrie’s mother was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson on the evening of January 31. She was reported missing by her family on February 1.
In an interview with NewsNation's Ashleigh Banfield, retired homicide detective Chris McDonough questioned how investigators are handling the case. Banfield expressed her frustration about the emphasis on unidentified male DNA found in the home. The sample is mixed and has reportedly undergone extensive testing.
"One thing that kind of makes me crazy about this case is that so much faith has gone into this unknown male DNA," Banfield said. "Could have been the FedEx guy. We're putting so much into something we don't even know is the thing, is the guy."
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McDonough, who hosts the program ‘The Interview Room,’ agreed.
"I think the sheriff has put way too much emphasis on technology," he said.
McDonough added that he believes detectives should return to traditional investigative methods.
"You need to get to fundamentals, and you need to talk to people," McDonough said. "You need to learn about the victim. You need to learn about their circle of influence."
The two of them even criticized the handling of the case by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is leading the Guthrie probe.
Latest update on ransom notes
A second ransom note sent to a Tucson, Arizona, television station shortly after Nancy went missing claimed she died shortly after her abduction, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News amid the investigation.
Various ransom notes were sent to the media after Nancy went missing. Her family received two notes that were sent to Tucson media outlets that investigators believed may have been credible and that the FBI had tried to trace their origin. While the first note demanded cryptocurrency for Nancy’s return, the second said she died shortly after she was abducted, adding that she was buried in nature.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI profiler suggests abductor may have interacted with missing woman and her family before kidnapping
Savannah had posted a statement in a February 7 Instagram post shortly after the second note was received.
"We received your message and we understand," she said at the time. "We beg you now to return our mother to us. ... . This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."
No suspect has been named yet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More