Retired detective says Nancy Guthrie investigators putting ‘way too much emphasis’ on DNA evidence, suggests returning to traditional methods

More than nine months after Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, a retired homicide detective has suggested that investigators are putting “too much” faith in DNA evidence. Savannah Guthrie’s mother was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson on the evening of January 31. She was reported missing by her family on February 1. An ever-growing collection of yellow flowers and notes sit at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, on March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble, File) (AP)

In an interview with NewsNation's Ashleigh Banfield, retired homicide detective Chris McDonough questioned how investigators are handling the case. Banfield expressed her frustration about the emphasis on unidentified male DNA found in the home. The sample is mixed and has reportedly undergone extensive testing.

"One thing that kind of makes me crazy about this case is that so much faith has gone into this unknown male DNA," Banfield said. "Could have been the FedEx guy. We're putting so much into something we don't even know is the thing, is the guy."

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McDonough, who hosts the program ‘The Interview Room,’ agreed.

"I think the sheriff has put way too much emphasis on technology," he said.

McDonough added that he believes detectives should return to traditional investigative methods.

"You need to get to fundamentals, and you need to talk to people," McDonough said. "You need to learn about the victim. You need to learn about their circle of influence."

The two of them even criticized the handling of the case by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is leading the Guthrie probe.

Latest update on ransom notes A second ransom note sent to a Tucson, Arizona, television station shortly after Nancy went missing claimed she died shortly after her abduction, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News amid the investigation.

Various ransom notes were sent to the media after Nancy went missing. Her family received two notes that were sent to Tucson media outlets that investigators believed may have been credible and that the FBI had tried to trace their origin. While the first note demanded cryptocurrency for Nancy’s return, the second said she died shortly after she was abducted, adding that she was buried in nature.

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Savannah had posted a statement in a February 7 Instagram post shortly after the second note was received.

"We received your message and we understand," she said at the time. "We beg you now to return our mother to us. ... . This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

No suspect has been named yet.