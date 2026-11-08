Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI profiler suggests abductor may have interacted with missing woman and her family before kidnapping
Former FBI profiler Jim Clemente suggested that Nancy Guthrie may have been abducted by someone she knew.
A former FBI profiler has raised a shocking possibility about Nancy Guthrie’s abductor as Savannah Guthrie’s mother remains missing. Host Donna Rotunno spoke with retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente about the case in the November 5 episode of Fox News’ Crime & Justice With Donna Rotunno podcast.
Jim suggested during the conversation that Nancy may have been abducted by someone she knew.
‘It could have been somebody who came to work on Nancy’s home’
“If you were advising the Guthrie family, and you were working on this case, what would you offer in terms of ways to move forward here at this point, and what could be done that maybe hasn’t been done at this point?” Donna asked.
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Jim replied, “I think it’s important for Savannah and her siblings to really look at every communication they’ve had from whatever source, whether it’s social media, email, telephone, in-person contact. Because somewhere in that mix, this person has likely interacted with one or more of them, including Nancy.”
He added, “And it could have been somebody who came to work on Nancy’s home. It could have been somebody who delivered something there, who drove her in a rideshare car. It could have been somebody who she ran into at a grocery store.”
“And so I think it’s important for the Guthrie family, all those members, to go through all of Nancy’s things, to also go back in time, and over the last five or even 10 years, looking at anybody that they were in contact with and also try to sort of retrace their mother’s steps so that they can find any other place, any location that she may have been where she may have interacted with somebody. Because all that is where leads come from. And someone — someone out there, knows what’s going on or what happened,” Jim added.
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Previously, retired FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer called for a full‑scale blitz campaign centred on the masked suspect seen on Nancy’s doorbell camera. She said that the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department should push stills from the porch footage across local and national outlets, and online platforms and community spaces, so that people find it impossible to ignore the image.
The 84-year-old went missing from her Catalina Foothills home on January 31, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More