Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI profiler suggests abductor may have interacted with missing woman and her family before kidnapping

A former FBI profiler has raised a shocking possibility about Nancy Guthrie’s abductor as Savannah Guthrie’s mother remains missing. Host Donna Rotunno spoke with retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente about the case in the November 5 episode of Fox News’ Crime & Justice With Donna Rotunno podcast. A former FBI profiler has raised a shocking possibility about Nancy Guthrie’s abductor as Savannah Guthrie’s mother remains missing. (via REUTERS)

Jim suggested during the conversation that Nancy may have been abducted by someone she knew.

‘It could have been somebody who came to work on Nancy’s home’ “If you were advising the Guthrie family, and you were working on this case, what would you offer in terms of ways to move forward here at this point, and what could be done that maybe hasn’t been done at this point?” Donna asked.

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Jim replied, “I think it’s important for Savannah and her siblings to really look at every communication they’ve had from whatever source, whether it’s social media, email, telephone, in-person contact. Because somewhere in that mix, this person has likely interacted with one or more of them, including Nancy.”

He added, “And it could have been somebody who came to work on Nancy’s home. It could have been somebody who delivered something there, who drove her in a rideshare car. It could have been somebody who she ran into at a grocery store.”

“And so I think it’s important for the Guthrie family, all those members, to go through all of Nancy’s things, to also go back in time, and over the last five or even 10 years, looking at anybody that they were in contact with and also try to sort of retrace their mother’s steps so that they can find any other place, any location that she may have been where she may have interacted with somebody. Because all that is where leads come from. And someone — someone out there, knows what’s going on or what happened,” Jim added.

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Previously, retired FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer called for a full‑scale blitz campaign centred on the masked suspect seen on Nancy’s doorbell camera. She said that the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department should push stills from the porch footage across local and national outlets, and online platforms and community spaces, so that people find it impossible to ignore the image.

The 84-year-old went missing from her Catalina Foothills home on January 31, 2026.