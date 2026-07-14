Darline Graham Nordone net worth: How much does Lindsey Graham's sister earn?

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has appointed Darline Graham to finish the term of her late brother, former Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who died in office Saturday at the age of 71.

Darline Graham's salary

Darline Graham Nordone has been appointed to her late brother Lindsey Graham's Senate seat. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

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Darline Graham in 2025 was employed at the South Carolina Commission for the Blind and had an annual salary of $138,000, according to public records, as per Gov Salaries. This salary was 88 percent higher than the average and 98 percent higher than the median salary at the South Carolina Commission for the Blind.

Records show Darline Graham held the job of Agency Head from 2019 to 2025. Since 2019, her salary has increased by $42,120, a total rise of 43.9 percent, per Gov Salaries. However, her exact net worth is not publicly available.

Also Read: Inside Lindsey Graham's bond with ‘devastated’ sister Darline Nordone: ‘He was always my parent’

Lindsey Graham's net worth

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{{^usCountry}} According to Celebrity Net Worth, Graham had a net worth of $2 million, though such figures are based on public records and should be treated as estimates and not the exact accounting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Celebrity Net Worth, Graham had a net worth of $2 million, though such figures are based on public records and should be treated as estimates and not the exact accounting. {{/usCountry}}

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Graham served in the US Senate from 2003 and had previously represented South Carolina in the House of Representatives. He was also a retired Air Force Reserve colonel and one of the most recognizable Republican foreign policy voices of his generation.

Also Read: Is Darline Graham Nordone a Republican? A look at her and her husband Larry Nordone's political links

Darline Graham takes over Lindsey Graham's senate seat

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As Darline in now appointed to take over her brother's seat.

That appointment will last just a few months. Graham was up for reelection this year and had won his Republican primary just last month. Republicans wanting to vie for the full term starting next year will run in a special primary election on August 11.

It is not clear if Darline Graham intends to seek a full term in the Senate to succeed her brother.

“Lindsey has always been there for me and now I will be there for him,” Graham said at a press conference on Monday. “It is such a privilege to finish some of his important work.”

President Trump recommended her in a post on social media, writing, “This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!”