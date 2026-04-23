Darrell Sheets cause of death update: How did Storage Wars star die? First details out

Darrell Sheets, best known for his long-running role on Storage Wars, has died at the age of 67 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, officers responded to a call in the early hours of April 22.

Darrell Sheets died at the age of 67(X)

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Darrell Sheets cause of death update

Police said that Sheets appeared to die from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

“On April 22, 2026, at approximately 0200 hours, officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive in reference to a reported deceased individual. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The male was pronounced deceased on scene and the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation,” the department said in a release.

Officials added that the case remains under investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} “The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation. The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City and Darrell’s family has been notified. This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the release continued. Career and legacy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation. The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City and Darrell’s family has been notified. This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the release continued. Career and legacy {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sheets was a familiar face to reality TV audiences, appearing in 163 episodes of Storage Wars between 2010 and 2023. He also made guest appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and programs hosted by Rachael Ray. Heart attack in 2019 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sheets was a familiar face to reality TV audiences, appearing in 163 episodes of Storage Wars between 2010 and 2023. He also made guest appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and programs hosted by Rachael Ray. Heart attack in 2019 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After suffering a heart attack in 2019, Sheets stepped away from television and relocated to Arizona. There, he ran an antique store called “Havasu Show Me Your Junk,” staying connected to the world of collectibles that made him famous. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After suffering a heart attack in 2019, Sheets stepped away from television and relocated to Arizona. There, he ran an antique store called “Havasu Show Me Your Junk,” staying connected to the world of collectibles that made him famous. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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